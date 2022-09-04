I'm a designer, and these are the 10 best home deals at the Amazon Labor Day sale

Amazon's a one-stop-shop for home design finds — score great deals for Labor Day! (Photo: Amazon)

We're heading into fall, and as an interior designer I say it's time for a refresh before the new season begins. Take advantage of the deep discounts going on this Labor Day — Amazon is boasting some serious sales. Below are my picks for super affordable ways to elevate your home. Keep it clean, create a mood, channel some cozy— all with the products below. Did I mention how affordable these products are? These sales are already underway, and you can have these upgrades in a matter of days. So start looking forward to autumn, and give your home a little TLC with these great finds.

Safavieh is known for its luxurious rugs, and this pretty, colorful, Moroccan style will elevate any room in your home. Laden with rich marigolds, deep pinks, moody navy, and cheery aqua, these colors will blend in everywhere from boho bedrooms to coastal caves. This 9 x 12' — a popular size for the larger spaces like living, den, dining, or primary bedroom, is marked down such an epic amount, I'm doing a double take on the price. Save over $670 this labor day. Now that's a steal.

Pushing 20,000 perfect reviews, one happy buyer says, "This particular rug has such lovely colors in it. This offers one such a wide range of different shades and colors to match with your decor. It is very easy to clean stains, and looks great after cleaning the spot. Very happy with my purchase!"

Luxury bedding is a must, and this popular set has that luxe satiny soft feel without the luxe price. Save over 40% this labor day, bringing this king set down to only 35 bucks. The trim detail give these a high-quality, bespoke look. Available in a bevy of colors and sizes to compliment any decor, this sheet set comes with four pillow cases, a flat and 16" deep fitted sheet — a good size to accommodate most mattresses.

Says one of over 65,000 die-hard fans, "This is the third set of these sheets that I have purchased. These sheets are made just as well, and are by far softer, than sheets that I have paid twice as much money for!! So, now my daughter wants another set, and my hubby wants another set for our bed!! They no longer want to sleep on any other sheets! LOL! I'm good with that because I feel the same way!"

OstWony Super Absorbent Cleaning Cloths, 12-pack OstWony $6 at Amazon Multi-purpose towels you can use for dusting that furniture, shining those windows and drying the dishes. Users say they're fab for cleaning glasses and computer screens too.

I encourage my clients to go green wherever they can, and these soft, absorbent reusable cloths are a great way to start. Out with paper towels! These cloths are what you need to tackle any task in the bathroom, kitchen, garage or for overall dusting of fine furniture. At 10 x 6 inches, they're small enough to stash in your car, briefcase or purse. Save 17% on this stack of 12.

With a couple thousand rave reviews, users are saying, "These are a super cleaning towel. Just the right size to squeeze out easily, very absorbent & great at pulling dirt off surfaces. Great value for the $$. Giving some to a friend who is moving, in her goodie basket!" Says another, "Perfect for quick clean up of spills. I have a one-year-old and an 8-year-old, so our household is no stranger to spills. Lol. They are really soft and really durable. Kept a few back to use as washcloths for my little one. Great value for the price!"

BEDSURE Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket $12 $24 Save $12 $12 at Amazon Velvety softness to cozy up in this fall. Conveniently washable fleece makes this blanket your everyday snuggle buddy, and is just as warm as wool. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Finishing touches are so important— it's what makes a house a home. I always recommend some cozy throw blankets on sofas and chairs for curling up in front of the TV. It adds inviting warmth and much needed color to the room. This throw comes in a multitude of colors to compliment any decor. The 50 x 60 inch throw size is 50% off in this neutral grey. This blanket would make a great middle layer between your sheets and comforter in the larger size, too.

Says one of thousands of cozy reviewers, "After buying two to throw over our recliners, I purchased two more. They're the perfect size to cover up while lounging on the couch! Not bulky or oversized. The fabric colors are rich and true to their pictures online and so incredibly soft. The stitching around the edge is very professionally done. It has a nice, finished look. I would highly recommend these throws."

JONATHAN Y Jonathan Y Ceramic LED Table Lamp $93 $139 Save $46 $93 at Amazon This 25.5" tall lamp comes with a soft white LED bulb, so you can save energy for 25,000 hours of light. It's also compatible with Philips Hue and Alexa smart outlets.

Lighting is the most important design element in a room. Lighting should be layered throughout the room and at different heights. Overheads cast shadows, so if you've been relying on that single bulb in your ceiling flush mount, I encourage you to invest in some lamps. This pretty white lamp from Jonathan Y, with brass accents, boasts a high-quality linen shade for extra panache and will blend with just about any aesthetic. Save 33% on this classic lamp and grab a pair for the living room or bedroom. Available in white or navy.

Says a pleased reviewer, "I don’t leave many reviews but this lamp is worth raving about. Looks more expensive than it was. The matte gold base and finial really complement the true navy. The design in the pure white shade adds character and is more visible when the light is turned on. Highly recommend..."

Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home Tempered Glass Coffee Table $239 $271 Save $32 $239 at Amazon This waterfall table has rounded edges, which is safer for little ones. And it's sized under 40 inches, making it a nice fit for tight spaces or in front of a sectional.

A classic waterfall coffee table will blend with modern to transitional decor. The clear tempered glass doesn't leave a heavy footprint in the room, perfect for lightening up small spaces. This table is all understated elegance, and you can save 21% this weekend.

Says a fan, "Love it! Came faster than expected and matches my living decor perfectly. Came in good shape, no damages. It is really heavy which I like because it's sturdy and doesn't move when I'm clumsily moving around. Also, because it is clear, it will go with any changes I want to make to my living room. That was important to me because I like to change colors and the look of my room periodically."

AquaDance AquaDance High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo shower head $40 $85 Save $45 $40 at Amazon Reviewers rave about the high quality of this shower head combo, tested to meet the latest US compliance standards. A large 7-inch rainshower sporting 6 massage settings and a 4-inch handheld turn your everyday shower into a spalike experience. You deserve it!

Doesn't a luxurious shower send heavenly? Renovations are costly, but you can upgrade your bath with small price tags, like the one on this AquaDance shower head. I love a hand held— you get yourself and your shower cleaner, with the ability to rinse every nook and cranny. This brushed nickel finish for 40 bucks is a steal.

Says a convert, "I wanted to wait to review this until I had been using it for a few months. It seemed like I had low water pressure since I'm in a 3rd-floor apartment, but upgrading to this Aquadance shower head proved otherwise! It's been working great for me and somehow has much stronger water pressure. I went from just a basic 1-mode showerhead to this one with multiple options and the handle and I'm very pleased. I'm also impressed at the quality for the price. It's pretty lightweight but doesn't feel or look cheap at all — it feels like a luxurious shower experience with a price tag you can't feel guilty about."

SUNAPEX SUNAPEX Outdoor Solar String Lights, 48 foot $36 $66 Save $30 $36 at Amazon Waterproof and durable, these lights are sure to withstand the worst of weather and keep your patio free of glass breakage. Mood lighting, anyone?

The weather is still fine, though the sunset starts earlier. Keep the party going outside with these commercial-grade patio string lights— you know, the ones that look so enticing in al fresco restaurants and outdoor venues. Ambiance is key in design, and again, proper lighting creates the most impact. These are dimmer compatible (sold separately). So save over 50% on these heavy-duty lights that create the evening sparkle that's so inviting, well into the night.

"The perfect final touch to our new front deck," says a pleased buyer. "Easy to install and they have withstood a couple of big ... storms. The brightness control is a nice feature."

Hausware Hausware Flameless Flickering Battery Operated Candles $24 $40 Save $16 $24 at Amazon Set the mood, but be safe: You'll get nine real wax (yet flameless!) pillar candles of various heights and not one but two remote controls. That's handy. Click the on-page coupon for the discount.

Can you tell I can't get enough ambient lighting? What I love about these candles are the flickering feature— it gives a much more authentic appearance than other LED candles. Safety first, these are great in an unused fireplace, on a large round tray as a centerpiece, or dispersed across your dining table on that special occasion. With thousands of happy reviewers that tout its long battery life and flattering ambiance, it's no wonder these are Amazon's choice.

Says a thrilled user, "Made my living room super cozy! Put it in my fireplace that I never use anymore and made it look beautiful!" While this reviewer gives us a tip, "This is such a great set up. Having it on the timer really helps, the remote is so awesome."

Lagunamoon Lagunamoon Essential Oils, Set of 6 $9 $10 Save $1 $9 at Amazon All the essentials, in one kit: Peppermint, Tea Tree, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass and Orange. Pure organic blends with no fillers, these are steam distilled for longer-lasting fragrance and potency. Click the on-page coupon for the discount.

Another trick of the trade to promote ambiance, and provide health benefits while you're at it— essential oils. If you've not yet tried aromatherapy, you're missing out. I became a convert years ago and still use mine daily. Lavender for restful sleep, eucalyptus and peppermint for the stuffy nose, and citrus oils that can't help but cheer you up. This is a perfect starter pack and the price can't be beat at 50% off. So grab yourself a beautiful diffuser, like this one, and change your life. Laguna Moon uses 100% pure oils, which is key. No wonder they're a best seller.

Says a five-star reviewer, "The oils are doing well in my infuser. I tend to use more than directed only because I have large rooms and like a stronger scent. I have had no issues using this brand. They leave no residue in the infuser. I would buy them again."

