It's resolution time: Grab these 10 home-gym essentials on sale at Amazon — up to 50% off

Rebecca Carhart
·4 min read
While most New Year's resolutions involve getting in shape, the thought of actually going to the gym can be overwhelming. Luckily, it's easier than ever to work out from the comfort of your own abode, thanks to Amazon. Right now, tons of exercise equipment and popular home fitness machines are on sale, at up to 50% off! From dumbbells to rowing machines to yoga mats and more, this is the time to build the at-home fitness routine that will help you succeed in 2023.

Amazon

BalanceFrom Go Yoga Mat

$25$50Save $25
This mat comes in seven different colors, but the blue option is the real steal at 50% off.
$25 at Amazon

At half an inch, this is a pretty thick mat, which means it can withstand your attempts at the most demanding of poses....and comfortably cushion you after a tumble. And you don’t have to worry about slipping during workouts since the mat provides non-slip traction on both sides. Even better, it comes with a carrying strap, so you can bring it to classes outside of the home, too.

Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands

$60$80Save $20
This stepper comes with removable resistance bands so you can get a full-body workout at home.
$60 at Amazon

Ever wanted to get your steps in while watching TV? This compact step machine makes that possible! It has a hydraulic drive system that provides a smooth steep every single time and a LED monitor that shows you exactly how many steps you’ve taken so far so you can track your workouts. The machine weighs only 15 pounds allowing you to easily move it around, and it's small enough to be stored in a closet when your workout is over.

Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical

$142$179
Save $37 with 5% off coupon
Even if you're short on space, you won't be short on intensity with this compact elliptical.
$142 at Amazon

With a screen that tracks distance, calories, and pulse, the Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical lets you build strength at your own pace. This lean machine comes partially assembled, and it's slim enough to slip into a closet between workouts. And it's down to just $142, from $179 when you use the on-site coupon.

VINSGUIR

Vinsguir Ab Roller

$23$30Save $7
More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given this ab roller their seal of approval.
$23 at Amazon

They say abs are made in the kitchen, but this ab roller will really help your muscles pop. This handy exercise wheel targets your entire core — abdominals and the back muscles — and it even comes with a plush knee pad to make your workout more comfortable.

Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

$379$549Save $170
This one pair of adjustable dumbbells is equal to 15 pairs of non-adjustable ones! Nearly 17,000 verified shoppers give these cult favorites a perfect five-star review.
$379 at Amazon

These incredibly powerful dumbbells sell out quickly and they are rarely on sale so now is the time to (literally) grab them! A quick click of the dial changes the weight incrementally to meet the needs of everyone in your home. They can be set as light as five pounds and as heavy as 52.5 pounds. You can fine-tune them in 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds, then slowly add extra heft as your muscles get stronger.

Sunny Health & Fitness

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

$250$399Save $149
Rowing is a full-body workout, and this top-rated machine has more than 11,000 fans on Amazon.
$250 at Amazon

Build cardiovascular strength while toning your core. This rower offers multiple levels of resistance and monitors distance, time, calories burned and strokes per minute. It has built-in transportation wheels for easy portability and non-slip pedals to keep your feet in place during workouts.

Amazon

Vergali Resistance Bands

$25$30Save $5
Thousands of workout enthusiasts have given this set of resistant bands a near-perfect rating. The cotton-latex textile will stay in place without pinching your skin.
$25 at Amazon

Each set of stretchy "booty bands" has different resistance levels to tone everyone from beginners to hard-core exercisers. But don't think these will only tone your rear; they can also work your core, calves and thighs. In addition to the four bands, you’ll also get a bag to store them in, a printed training guide showing you different exercises you can do with the bands and you’ll even get access to the brand’s online glute band training video for more tips and how-tos.

Amazon

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights

$24$36Save $12
These popular ankle weights can be adjusted to weigh anywhere from one to five pounds each.
$24 at Amazon

With these swaddling your ankles, you can get your calves and thighs toned just by going about your day — while cooking dinner, cleaning the house, or taking the dog for a walk around the block. The weights come with removable sand pockets that can be added in or removed to adjust how heavy each weight is. Even better, shoppers say the neoprene exterior is soft against your skin so you don’t have to worry about chafing.

Amazon

Redliro Under Desk Treadmill

$319$480
Save $161 with coupon
Get ready to take your cardio to the next level.
$319 at Amazon

For those short on space and time, we recommend checking out this popular walking treadmill. It fits underneath a standing desk, so you can get your steps in while you work. Its quiet motor won’t distract you while you’re on Zoom calls or working on projects, and if you’d rather go for a jog or run after work hours, just raise the handrail and you’ll be able to increase your speed.

Amazon

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller

$26$37Save $11
Say goodbye to tight muscles, knots, and kinks alike with this top-rated foam roller that supports up to 500 pounds.
$26 at Amazon

Knead out muscle knots with this high-density foam roller, which has a multi-density surface pattern that makes the roller ideal for full-body use. . With each purchase, you get access to the brand’s free online instructional video library on foam rolling best practices from their experts.

