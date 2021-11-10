Today only, Amazon slashed prices up to 55 percent on home essentials — stock up and save

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 55 percent! (Photo: Amazon)

Fact: You can ever have too many cleaning supplies around your place. After all, you're going to go through them eventually, and you don't want to risk running out when you decide your place needs a solid clean-up.

Well, today is the day to stock up. Amazon has slashed prices on top-rated home essentials up to 55 percent. There are a bunch of big-name brands in the mix, including Mrs. Meyer's, Method and Pledge, making this a deal you definitely don't to miss.

There are a bunch of supplies marked way down, but these are some of the most impressive sales:

Dish duty never smelled so good. (Photo: Amazon)

Mrs. Meyer's products have a huge following and with good reason: They get the job done, and smell delicious. These mega-popular dish soaps are 40 percent off right now! Choose from top-rated scents like Lemon-Verbena, Basil and Honeysuckle for a next level scent while you do the dishes. A nice perk: This soap is biodegradable and contains plant-derived cleaning ingredients to easily tackle grease.

"Okay. I am not the type of person to like or use organic anything. it doesn't make a difference to me as long as something is clean. the only reason I tried this was during the 2020 pandemic I was at the grocery store trying to buy Dawn dish soap because I was out," a five-star fan said. "And the only thing left on the shelf was Meyers. So I sucked it up and pay the $4 and something cents. After I got home I used it for the first time and it blew me away. I could not believe how well it cleaned and got grease off of my dishes. It smells so good and I told my husband that I didn't want to use anything else. My husband of course did not believe me until I made him try it. Now we have bought into big containers of the refillable soaps and the concentrated cleaners for our floors cabinets and virtually anything else. I am super impressed."

Just spritz and go. (Photo: Amazon)

Pledge has been the name in multi-surface cleaners for ages. Pledge easily removes dust, allergens and pet dander from most hard surfaces and it helps polish your furniture while you clean. This three-pack has a yummy lemon scent, too.

"This is amazing for kitchen counters, bathroom counters, stainless steel and any other nonporous surfaces," a happy customer said. "It both cleans AND gives the MOST BEAUTIFUL SHINE! I absolutely love this stuff. (OK, maybe I should get out more.) It repels water, too, as I can see bubbles of water form after I clean with this product, and if I drip on it. So it makes clean up easier, and anything that makes cleaning up easier gets my vote."

Reporting for duty! (Photo: Amazon)

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray cuts through dirt and grime like it's nothing. And, right now, you can get an eight-pack for more than half off! This biodegradable formula uses plant-based cleaners to tackle messes, so you can feel good about using it on your countertops. It's also cruelty-free and comes in a 100 percent recycled container. This clementine scent is perky and sweet.

"This is the real deal! Product does everything it say's it will do and then some. And the best part; it does it with natural ingredients!!" a satisfied customer says.

