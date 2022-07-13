Amazon has up to 50% off on home decor this Prime Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Don’t miss out on these home decor trends this Prime Day. (Source: iStock)

Prime Day is here. The holiest day of the Amazon calendar is happening now on July 12th and 13th. We’re here to help you get through these days of deals with some of the best discounts on home decor available right now:

Four additions to any home

This throw blanket comes in a wide variety of colors for any color scheme. (Source: Amazon)

$9.99 at Amazon

This Angelhead knitted blanket adds a classy touch to any room you choose to lounge in. Its tasteful geometric pattern and sports rolled fringe edges add to the blanket’s elegant feel. This knitted blanket is machine washable, too, so no need to worry about spilled milk ruining your movie night.

This great find is available right now on Amazon.

Play around with the arrangement of this Mofutinpo wall art set. (Source: Amazon)

$28.79 $45.57 at Amazon

Mofutinpo printed this four-piece wall art set on premium canvas with waterproof indigo ink that’s indoor fading resistant. But hey, it’s art. The most important thing is how it looks. We love how this set’s abstract design and understated colors catch the eye and fit into most pre-existing decor set-ups.

Get this Mofutinpo set while this massive 37% lasts.

Add a pair of mason jar sconces to brighten up your space. (Source: Amazon)

$36.96 $46.95 at Amazon

Few things can make or break a room like lighting. These fairy light lanterns offer a warm glow that won’t overwhelm the eye, and white peony and eucalyptus toppers give off that cottage coziness. The removable strings allow for customization, and the LED lights come with a timer and several lighting modes. Get creative with these sconces to showcase your unique vibe.

Don’t miss out on a set of two sconces for over 21% off today.

Accent your living area with this Amazon Choice armchair. (Source: Amazon)

$210.85 $379.99 at Amazon

This Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair is an Amazon Choice product, and for good reason. It’s comfy, stylish and boasts over 1,000 positive reviews on their page. One Amazon shopper says:

Story continues

“I should have bought more - people fight over who gets to sit on them.”

At 45% off, you can save almost $170 when you buy our best find of the day on Amazon.

Decorate your home for less

People on a budget deserve comfy homes too. These products are all great ways to add some class to your rooms without breaking the bank on Prime Day. Just remember, sales don’t last forever. Make sure you grab them before they’re gone.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

