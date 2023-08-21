Refresh your bath and bedding at Amazon's big sale — up to 50% off

So fresh and so clean! You'll be all set with these bed and bath deals. (Photo: Amazon)

If your towels and sheets have seen better days (trust us, they have), you may be wishing for some fresh new sets. Well your wishes have been granted: Right now you can clean up at the big Amazon home basics sale. We're talking bestselling lightweight sheet sets with 340,000+ five-star fans for just $23 and towel sets for over 50% off. Browse our picks below and enjoy!

There's a reason that over 340,700 five-star reviewers rave about these sheets. The microfiber material is soft, lightweight and breathable. The full set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases.

“Makes getting out of bed harder than it already is,” a fan raved. "I love everything about these sheets. I bought them for the first time about four years ago, and I don’t see myself switching anytime soon. I’ve tried dozens of different brands, materials, thread counts, etc. and have spent anything from a little to a lot. I love the smooth feel of these sheets and how manageable they are."

Other bath and bedding deals

A dozen hand towels for just $17? The cotton-crafted towels have a looped-terry weave that makes them both luxurious and durable. They're also highly absorbent and fast drying.

One happy shopper said: "These towels are thick and super soft and such a great value."

"Great price, good quality, and the perfect gym towel," another happy customer shared. "You get more towels than you need, too, which is a plus."

These towels look like the ones fancy hotels give you. Crafted with 100% ring-spun pure cotton, they're super absorbent, thick and most importantly, soft! That's why over 8,000 five-star reviewers choose them for the beach and pool. They also have a larger design, so you can wrap your entire body up.

"Nice, big, soft, absorbent towels," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I use them for the beach and pool. Very happy with the price point on these!"

"Wash well, no fading or shrinking," wrote a fan. "I bought black for my guest bathroom and I’ve had multiple guests recently, so I’ve had to wash them regularly. They haven’t faded, they are thick and nice size.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Hotor Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kinder Fluff Car Window Shade (4-Pack) $13 $26 Save $13 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $150 $350 Save $200 See at Amazon

Shark Pet Canister Vacuum $211 $400 Save $189 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $369 $470 Save $101 See at Amazon

Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum $110 $140 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block $139 $345 Save $206 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Pasta Strainer $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Ninja Mini Air Fryer $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Calmbee Plastic Wrap Dispenser and Bag Organizer $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $30 $42 Save $12 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows $26 $100 Save $74 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $20 $30 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner $179 $339 Save $160 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $35 $66 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory-Foam Pillows $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $7 $12 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon