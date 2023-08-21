Refresh your bath and bedding at Amazon's big sale — up to 50% off
If your towels and sheets have seen better days (trust us, they have), you may be wishing for some fresh new sets. Well your wishes have been granted: Right now you can clean up at the big Amazon home basics sale. We're talking bestselling lightweight sheet sets with 340,000+ five-star fans for just $23 and towel sets for over 50% off. Browse our picks below and enjoy!
Fit for a queen! This No. 1 bestselling sheet set looks gorgeous on your bed and keeps you cool and comfy while you snooze.
There's a reason that over 340,700 five-star reviewers rave about these sheets. The microfiber material is soft, lightweight and breathable. The full set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases.
“Makes getting out of bed harder than it already is,” a fan raved. "I love everything about these sheets. I bought them for the first time about four years ago, and I don’t see myself switching anytime soon. I’ve tried dozens of different brands, materials, thread counts, etc. and have spent anything from a little to a lot. I love the smooth feel of these sheets and how manageable they are."
Other bath and bedding deals
You can use these hand towels just about anywhere — the bathroom, kitchen, car, gym.
A dozen hand towels for just $17? The cotton-crafted towels have a looped-terry weave that makes them both luxurious and durable. They're also highly absorbent and fast drying.
One happy shopper said: "These towels are thick and super soft and such a great value."
"Great price, good quality, and the perfect gym towel," another happy customer shared. "You get more towels than you need, too, which is a plus."
Don't miss these top-rated cabana towels — they're a summer classic!
These towels look like the ones fancy hotels give you. Crafted with 100% ring-spun pure cotton, they're super absorbent, thick and most importantly, soft! That's why over 8,000 five-star reviewers choose them for the beach and pool. They also have a larger design, so you can wrap your entire body up.
"Nice, big, soft, absorbent towels," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I use them for the beach and pool. Very happy with the price point on these!"
Score two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths for less than half the price! Send this fade-resistant set off with your college student.
"Wash well, no fading or shrinking," wrote a fan. "I bought black for my guest bathroom and I’ve had multiple guests recently, so I’ve had to wash them regularly. They haven’t faded, they are thick and nice size.
