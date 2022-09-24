Who knew you could grab a patio heater on sale for just $110 at Amazon?

We're still feeling the heat from summer but brisk, bracing air is headed our way — and the loveliness of a gentle snowfall is in our future. But when it gets to be that nippy out, sitting outside in the evening to shoot the breeze, play cards, people-watch, and stargaze is just just a memory.

Or is it?

Here's an idea to keep your alfresco pleasures alive during these frosty months — a portable electric heater. More specifically, Heat Storm's 1500-watt Tradesman heater with tripod. Just plug it in, turn it on and let its radiant heat keep you toasty warm while you take in the star-filled night from the comfort of your patio or front porch.

Sounds pretty good, right? Know what else sounds good? You can grab one of these life-changing wonders on sale for just $110. We bet you feel warmer already.

If this all sounds too good to be true, well, it isn't, and here's why. The Tradesman uses radiant infrared heat. That means that its heat waves don't just hit the air and dissipate; they're drawn to nearby objects (that would be you and yours). In that way, infrared is efficient and money-saving. Powerful too: Its 5,200 BTUs are enough to keep you comfy even through a January evening. (Of course, a cup of your favorite hot beverage wouldn't hurt...but you were going to do that anyway, right?)

This set comes with the aforementioned tripod (so that you can raise or lower it depending on your height, of course, but also on whether you'd like to concentrate the heat on your noggin, torso or tootsies). It also comes with a 13-foot power cord, so you can set up camp well out into the backyard or round the back of your RV or van if you're living the Nomadland life.

Don't let the change of seasons take away your outdoor stargazing — it's not the boss of you! (Photo: Amazon)

Oh, you want testimonials? We've got testimonials!

"Bought two for my deck," said this report from up north. "Living in Michigan, I wanted more time to enjoy it during spring and fall seasons. I guess there's no reason I couldn't fire them up in the winter for some deck beers and music." He adds: ""Quality build, sturdy and solid.... Looks great, puts out plenty of heat. One hundred percent silent....Very satisfied. I'd say look no further."

That peaceful, serene look? That's what you get when you've snagged an incredible deal on an indispensable appliance. Oh, and from enjoying nature's uncanny beauty. Photo: Amazon)

And it's not just for leisure time, either. Doing a little nighttime tuneup on the car? Putting in some hours on that carpentry project? Set up the Tradesman in your garage or workshop and get the job done. It's easy to assemble, a snap to use, and includes a tip-over safety switch that'll shut it down if the evening breeze, the family pet or a beloved klutz causes it to topple over.

And if you have any doubts that Amazon's $110 price is a steal, check it: This set costs $140 on Heat Storm's own website!

"Really warm!" one succinct satisfied customer said. Tell us more! "I live in San Francisco, where it’s always a little chilly...and this thing pumps out lots of heat for my small apartment balcony. It feels like the kind you’d find at an outdoor restaurant — high quality! I’m super excited now to spend more time in my outdoor space that I pay big bucks for! Thanx for helping me utilize all of my square footage!"

Yeah, that's right; apartment dwellers can get in on the comfy-cozy-ness, too. "I really love this heater!" said another big fan. "I placed it on my balcony and it’s perfect for the chilly evenings we’ve been experiencing. I was surprised at how high the heater can be positioned and how much heat it kicks out. I plan on using from now until after the first snowflake falls."

0If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

