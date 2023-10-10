Amazon Is Having A Second Prime Day—Here Are All The Best Deals



October is one of my fave months—it's spooky szn, the leaves start to change, and the air gets crisper. Plus, there's the yearly tradition of carving pumpkins with friends. And guess what? Things just got a whole lot better. October is also home to Amazon's newest sale, Prime Big Deal Days, which starts today through October 11. It's the brand's second biggest sale of the year right next to the OG Prime Day.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about October's Prime Day, from when it starts to who can participate, plus our 22 favorite picks for the best deals to shop today.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Like Prime Day, which last hit in July 2023, Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's second biggest sale of the year, and it will be filled with discounts across all categories including home, fashion, tech, and more.

When will Prime Big Deal Days be?

Prime Big Deal Days begins on Tuesday, October 10 at 3 a.m. ET and continues through Wednesday, October 11 at 12 a.m.

Who can participate in Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

The deals before Prime Big Deal Days are only available for those who have an Amazon Prime account. However, if you're not a Prime member yet, you can opt in to a 30-day free trial. The subscription only costs $15 per month (plus tax), but it grants you access to free two-day shipping and Amazon Prime Video.

What’s the difference between Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days are basically the same thing, but Prime Day falls during the summer and Prime Big Deal Days hits mid-fall. You can rest assured that both events have major sales across every category.

What is on sale?

Based on our search, most of the same products that were discounted during the original Prime Day will also be on sale during Prime Day 2.0. So, if there were items on your shopping list from July that you missed out on, it's time to prepare for some great deals during Big Deal Days. Additionally, we've put together a list of 23 products that are currently on sale, and they'll likely see even further discounts throughout the 2-day shopping event.



Shop Amazon's Deals

Laser Hair RemovaDevice

Shaving every time you shower gets old fast, so remove your hairs for good with this handheld laser hair removal device. Trust, within a few sessions, you'll notice a major reduction in hair growth and eventually you can stop shaving altogether. This also happens to be one of the best at-home laser hair removal devices we've tested.

Read more: Prime Day Laser Hair Removal Deals

Shop Now Laser Hair RemovaDevice amazon.com $86.99

Women's GT-2000 10 Running Shoes

One of the best prime day sneaker deals we're seeing: ASICS, which is taking up to 60% off some of its older (but still mighty!) running shoes.

Read more: ASICS October Prime Day Sale

Shop Now Women's GT-2000 10 Running Shoes amazon.com $49.00

AirPods (2nd Generation)

If you're in the market for some new AirPods, now's the time to buy. Amazon has a blockbuster deal on the latest AirPods, which hasn't been this cheap in almost a year, according to camelcamelcamel.com.

Read more: Apple Prime Day Deals

Shop Now AirPods (2nd Generation) amazon.com $89.00

RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum

A few WH editors have robot vacuums, and literally everyone swears by them. Simply turn it on before you leave your house, and you'll come home to squeaky clean floors. How easy does that sound?

Shop Now RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum amazon.com $438.99

Launch GTS 9 Sneakers

Jennifer Garner loves these supportive sneaks, and so will you. If one of your goals is to run more, or you just want comfy shoes to walk around in, these will keep your feet feeling good for miles and miles.

Shop Now Launch GTS 9 Sneakers amazon.com $69.95

10 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Every once in a while, a mattress refresh is essential. Opt for this one from Zinus, which combines a cool cover, gel memory foam, uplifting body and edge support, and a durable base foam to provide that *perf* medium firm feel.

Read more: Best Prime Day Mattress Deals

Shop Now 10 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress amazon.com $181.30

Walking Pad

Get your steps in without even leaving your home with this foldable walking pad. It's sturdy and has a solid speed range, allowing you to run up to 7.6 mph and walk up to 3.8 mph.

Read more: Best Prime Day Treadmill Deals

Shop Now Walking Pad amazon.com $299.99

Women's GO Walk High Waisted Legging

Come fall and winter, you can never have too many leggings. Right now Prime Day has some major steals on some of our favorite tights, including this high-waisted option from Skechers, which feels like a second skin and provide ample coverage on its own, or as a base layer when it gets *really* cold.

Shop Now Women's GO Walk High Waisted Legging amazon.com $20.49

6-in-1 IMicrowave

I deem microwaves as an absolute essential in the kitchen. So, if your apartment didn't come with one, buy one at a discount for an automatic upgrade.

Shop Now 6-in-1 IMicrowave amazon.com $289.99

Watch Series 8

You'd be hard-pressed to find a WH editor who isn't wearing an Apple Watch. It's great at tracking our steps and heart rate, but it even tracks blood oxygen levels, our cycles, and monitors our sleep.

Shop Now Watch Series 8 amazon.com $319.00

AirPods Max

There's no better time to scoop up a pair of these trendy AirPods Max than during Prime Big Deal Days. These (along with the OG Apple Aipods) typically go on sale every year, so if you've been on the fence about buying some, now's the time to go for it.

Shop Now AirPods Max amazon.com $479.99

15-Piece Knife Set

There's arguably nothing worse than a dull knife, but this 15-piece knife set from Cuisinart guarantees a satisfying slice with every cut or chop. Plus, it comes with a knife sharpener if you ever find one starts to dull down.

Shop Now 15-Piece Knife Set amazon.com $99.95

Fire TV 55"

Moving into a new place or haven't found the time to buy a new TV? Make your life easier and order this one on Amazon. It has such a clear, vibrant picture and it's controlled by Alexa, so you can legit tell it what to do without even touching a remote.

Shop Now Fire TV 55" amazon.com $339.99

Outdoor Security Camera

Checking the peephole to see who's at your door is a thing of the past. These outdoor Blink cameras are a breeze to install and come with motion detection, providing you with peace of mind as you sleep, knowing your home is safe and secure.

Shop Now Outdoor Security Camera amazon.com $99.99

Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker

This might be dramatic, but I don't think I could live without my Nespresso. It brews the perfect cup of coffee every morning, without fail, and there are so many different flavors and strengths to chose from. The options are truly endless.

Shop Now Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker amazon.com $140.33

Portable Electric Space Heater

As winter approaches, make sure you're ready with this portable personal heater. Place it next to your bed, by the couch, or even in the bathroom to stay warm and cozy in every room, whenever you need it.

Shop Now Portable Electric Space Heater amazon.com $29.99

3000 Series Air Fryer

Air fryers change the game in both cooking and reheating food by adding the perfect crispiness without extra oil or extra cleanup. If you don't have one in your kitchen, do yourself a favor and purchase one today.

Shop Now 3000 Series Air Fryer amazon.com $79.95

Electric Spin Scrubber

I've been seeing these spin scrubbers all over my TikTok For You Page, and they seem to work like magic, instantly cleaning your shower without the need to bend down and scrub by hand. If you're a fan of cleaning and want a handy device to make the task even easier, this is a must-have.

Shop Now Electric Spin Scrubber amazon.com $49.55

D5 5-Ply Brushed Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Spending a lot of time in the kitchen? Well, you deserve the best pots and pans. While these are on the pricier side due to their super high quality, the generous 37 percent discount brings the price down to a more affordable range.

Shop Now D5 5-Ply Brushed Stainless Steel Cookware Set amazon.com $850.00

55-Inch Standing Desk

Whether you struggle with back pain or not, you need a standing desk in your life. This one has a digital display handset with four memory presents for easy adjustment and an electric lift system, which lifts the desk from 28 to 45 inches.

Shop Now 55-Inch Standing Desk amazon.com $159.97

Led Face Mask

No matter what skin concern you struggle with, this LED mask tackles basically everything from redness, to aging, to acne. And all you need to do is put it on, choose your preferred setting, sit back, and relax.im so

Shop Now Led Face Mask amazon.com $67.46

Shop more of the best amazon sales

