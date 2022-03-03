Get fit: This Amazon Halo fitness tracker is just $55 — but only until tomorrow

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Health and wellness tools at your fingertips. (Photo: HSN)

In an ideal world, you’d be the picture of health: eight hours of restorative sleep every night, a morning meditation routine, a personalized exercise regimen, and a daily menu of balanced meals. But this is real life, and it’s filled with stress, distractions, illness and other parts of the human experience that lessen your quality of life.

Our modern world may present a lot of obstacles to developing healthy habits, but luckily, it also provides some pretty brilliant solutions. Case in point: Amazon’s Halo fitness tracker, which essentially takes on the role of doctor, nurse, personal trainer, chef, life coach and spiritual guru. This chic, lightweight wristband monitors everything from your heart rate to your weight fluctuations to your sleep patterns — and the latest version is on sale at HSN for just $55 (down from $80).

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for three Flex Pay installments of just $18.33 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code HELLO10.

They say that as long as you have your health you have everything, so give the gift of everything to yourself this spring. You deserve it!

Use it when you're on the run or on the water. (Photo: HSN)

This is the newly released edition with all the bells and whistles and it represents the best of what fitness trackers have to offer. With a Halo View, you’re getting a 360-degree view of your health, including real-time personal stats along with expert guidance for improving your well-being in every area of your life.

The handy gadget tracks your physical activity, sleep quantity and quality, blood oxygen levels, BMI (the tracker scans your body to measure it!) and much more to record priceless data. It all appears in a health summary you can review at any time on a full-color OLED display — the real selling point — on the face of the band, which comes in lavender, green or black.

This next-level device truly has your back. It offers live workout tracking, sends important reminders for sticking to your health goals or simply encourages you to move your butt, whether that means taking 10,000 steps or swimming 10 laps. It’s totally customizable, of course. And it even lets you know if a text message has come through while you’re otherwise engaged.

Users need a Halo membership to use their fitness tracker — that’s where they see their health overview and are introduced to a whole suite of tools and information. The good news is when you nab this Halo View for just $55, you get an all-access Halo membership free of charge for an entire year. After that, it’s just $4 a month.

It doesn't just monitor activity, it also measures the quality of your sleep. (Photo: HSN)

A Halo membership lets you view all your personal stats, plus it offers nutrition programs, recipes, hundreds of on-demand workouts, mindfulness sessions, daily meditations, voice analyzing to help you communicate better...it’s hard to think of what this thing can’t help you with. You can even shower and swim with it up to 50 meters — so unless you plan on scuba diving, you’re good to go!

And because it’s an Amazon product, Halo View connects to Alexa and seamlessly integrates into your smart-home setup. Add battery power to the list of conveniences, too: It works for seven days on a full charge, which only takes two hours to achieve. The Halo View is a surefire way to keep on track with those New Year’s get-fit resolutions you made a couple months back.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

