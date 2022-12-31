New Year, New You: Amazon Halo View fitness trackers are down to $50 — up to 40% off

What comes after Christmas? New Years! And New Year's resolutions, which makes this Amazon fitness tracker a fantastic gift for the fitness buff in your life. In an ideal world, you’d be the picture of health: eight hours of restorative sleep every night, a morning meditation routine, a personalized exercise regimen and a daily menu of balanced meals. But this is real life. And this is the holiday season, which always amplifies the challenges of everyday life. Amazon’s Halo View fitness trackers essentially take on the role of doctor, nurse, personal trainer, chef, life coach and spiritual guru, monitoring everything from your heart rate to your weight fluctuations to your sleep patterns. And — surprise! — you can get one for $50 right now.

Amazon Amazon Halo View fitness tracker $50 $80 Save $30 With this No. 1 bestselling Halo View, you’re getting a 360-degree view of your health, including real-time personal stats along with expert guidance for improving your well-being in every area of your life. $50 at Amazon

So whether you want to get one to improve your own routine or gift it for the holidays (and they make great gifts!), now's the time to snap up a Halo.

Halo Views truly represent the best of what fitness trackers have to offer. The handy gizmo tracks your physical activity, sleep quantity and quality, blood oxygen levels, BMI (the tracker scans your body to measure it!) and much more to record priceless data. It all appears in a health summary you can review at any time on a full-color OLED display — the real selling point — on the face of the band, which comes in lavender, green or black.

This next-level device truly has your back. It offers live workout tracking, sends important reminders for sticking to your health goals or simply encourages you to move your butt, whether that means taking 10,000 steps or swimming 10 laps. It’s totally customizable, of course. And it even lets you know if a text message has come through while you’re otherwise engaged.

Users need a Halo membership to use their fitness tracker — that’s where they'll see their health overview and be introduced to a whole suite of tools and information. The good news is when you nab this Halo View, you get an all-access Halo membership free of charge for an entire year. After that, it’s just $4 a month.

Keep tabs on your health with Halo fitness trackers. (Photos: Amazon)

A Halo membership lets you view all your personal stats. It offers nutrition programs, recipes, hundreds of on-demand workouts, mindfulness sessions, daily meditations, and voice analysis to help you communicate better...it’s hard to think of what this thing can’t help with. You can even shower and swim with it up to 50 meters — so unless you plan on scuba diving, you’re good to go!

And because it’s an Amazon product, Halo View connects to Alexa and seamlessly integrates into your smart-home setup. Add battery power to the list of conveniences, too: It works for seven days on a full charge, which only takes two hours to achieve.

Halo Band

Amazon Amazon Halo Band $40 $70 Save $30 In a lot of ways, this fitness tracker does the same job as the View. It’s also a heart-rate-monitoring, sleep-tracking, activity-monitoring, BMI-measuring, voice-analyzing powerhouse, but with a bit more privacy. $40 at Amazon

You may have heard about the Halo Band; it’s the View’s 2020 predecessor and a top-seller in its own right. A major difference is that it doesn’t have a digital display, so it doesn’t send you alerts and reminders. You have to log into your Halo membership to see your health overview and unlock a suite of tools and info.

Yes, the same Halo membership works with the chic silver, black or blush/rose gold Band, and when you buy this unassuming fitness tracker you get a free six-month membership! It’s just $4 a month going forward to gain access to popular apps like Headspace and Relax Melodies for meditation, Apativ and OrangeTheory for sweat sessions or Weight Watchers Reimagined for weight loss and nutrition.

And yep, this one’s also waterproof and Alexa-enabled. Shoppers have had over a year to test out the Halo Band, and it’s earned more than 11,000 five-star reviews — fans say these devices outpace the competition.

“There are no screens, so it's not distracting. I can wear it all day and night with no issues,” wrote an astute fan. “It helps track my sleep in no way my Apple Watch or FitBit can. The tone function is what blew me away. I had no idea how I sound when I talk, and I love that it can pick up on that and guide me on the ways I sound.”

“The sleep monitoring is more informative and accurate than Apple Watch or Fitbit. Halo Band's time readings are spot-on night after night — I know because I've been monitoring and comparing,” wrote another shopper.

Check out the other color options below. And oh yeah: Order now, and you (or your lucky giftee) will have it in time for Christmas.

Amazon Amazon Halo Band — Blush + Rose Gold $40 $70 Save $30 Amazon

Amazon Amazon Halo Band — Black + Onyx $40 $70 Save $30 Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $34 $45 Save $11 with coupon Amazon

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker $30 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $340 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $133 $230 Save $97 Amazon