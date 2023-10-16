Need Halloween decorations? Save up to 55% on spooktacular designs 'til midnight

Halloween is coming in hot, and you need the right decorations to show your seasonal spirit. While Halloween decorations can seriously add up, Amazon is here to help with a one-day sale on a slew of spooktacular gear for your home from Twinkle Star. You can score things like pumpkin and ghost string lights, a giant cat inflatable and a cool projector that displays ghosts and goblins at up to 55% off. Just don't sleep on this sale — it's only 'til midnight. There are a bunch of Halloween items marked down, but you definitely don't want to miss these deals.

Amazon Twinkle Star 200 LED indoor outdoor string lights $14 $23 Save $9 Pop these babies up around the exterior of your home and you've got instant decor. This set features 66 feet of orange string lights with eight modes — combination, in wave, sequential, slow glow, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash and steady on. You can also hook up to five of these together for a longer chain. They're waterproof, so you don't have to stress about leaving them out in a storm. Consider this testimonial from a happy customer: "These made it through hurricanes! Still work." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Twinkle Star Halloween decorations light projector $14 $20 Save $6 Morph your home into a haunted mansion with the flick of a switch. This projector showcases multicolor ghosts, pumpkins, skeletons and witch designs against your exterior for a spooky effect. Just position it up to 33 feet away. The waterproof projector can be used indoors or outdoors, just in case you want to bring the fun inside. "I love this projector," said a five star fan. "Super easy to use. Comes with different slides. I was worried it wasn’t going to be bright enough outside, but I was wrong. It’s bright and awesome. My 4 year old loves it!" $14 at Amazon

Amazon Twinkle Star inflatable Halloween decorations 6.5 foot black cat $39 $55 Save $16 How about a 6.5-foot inflatable cat in your yard? This instant decor features LED flashing eyes and a moving head to really grab the neighborhood's attention. Just connect it to the included blower, secure it to the ground, flip on the blower and enjoy the view. This kitty is made from thick, waterproof polyester, so you don't have to stress about it popping easily. "We have literally thousands of trick or treaters at our home. This was a really big hit!" said a happy customer. "Many posed and took pics and short videos with kitty! Worth every penny!" $39 at Amazon

Amazon Twinkle Star orange fairy lights $9 $20 Save $11 These orange fairy lights are a whopping 66 feet light and can be strung around your front porch, wrapped around pumpkins or just displayed in a jar. The lights come with a USB port and power adapter, along with a dimmable controller that lets you adjust the brightness as needed. One satisfied shopper called the lights "perfect," adding, "these work great with a dim light outside on some fallen branches for Halloween." $9 at Amazon

Amazon Twinkle Star Halloween string lights, set of 3 $11 $14 Save $3 Can't decide between themed lights? Have it all with this hauntingly cool set. It features strings of ghosts, bats and pumpkins for 35.4 feet of decor you can place just about anywhere. Heads up: It's run by a battery pack, so no plug needed. "I was surprised. Wasn't expecting what I got — they are actually nice, bright and have some weight to them," said a five star reviewer. $11 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

