Just for today, Amazon's slashed prices on top-rated grooming kits for men

Is the fella in your life looking to trim their "winter coat" and get gussied up for summertime? Well, we've found something that he won't likely think to buy for himself, something that may well be a secondhand treat for you as well—something to turn your winter wildman into a suave summer gentleman.

Yes, Amazon's got you (and your guy) covered with a one-day 20-percent-off sale on Viking Revolution men's grooming products. There's an array of beard-tending supplies on offer (we spotlight two of them below), but plenty of stuff for less hirsute fellows. How about some shaving soap or a new razor? Maybe some seriously strong pomade for when he's out on his schooner battling the open sea, hacking down a mighty oak or taking your toddler to a play date at the park. All of it's on sale, but only till midnight, so get cracking...and clicking.

Beard burn is real — and it’s seriously uncomfortable. Give him the gift of a touchably soft beard this summer with this conditioning kit. It features a wide wooden comb, beard wash and conditioner, beard oil, and beard balm to help him cleanse and moisturize. “I got the kit because my beard was scraggly, bushy, wild, unkempt and in discord and disarray. Exactly five seconds after opening the bottle of beard oil my beard was fuller, straighter, softer, and about six inches longer,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

Tea tree oil is known for its distinctive moisturizing power, not to mention its pastoral, outdoorsy scent. Viking Revolution's Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set brings all that to the table, in addition to controlling dandruff and soothing itchy, dry scalps. And, of course, it's all-natural.

"Smells awesome, makes my hair feel fearless and I am pretty sure it made me more fertile," said one newly empowered gentleman. "I am not usually a big fan of tea tree products, but this one is by the best smelling and gives my hair more confidence. I suffer from mild scalp psoriasis and this product actually helped alleviate most of the dryness and flaking. Will definitely be buying more."

The Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit for Men has a little of everything: A wooden boar's hair brush, a double-sided pocket beard comb, beard oil, beard styling balm, and beard scissors. It all comes in a cool metal tin and looks way more expensive than you’ll end up paying. Available in unscented (above) or sandalwood (at the top of the page).

“This is all quality stuff here. My beard has never been softer, shiny and luxurious as it is now, thanks to Viking!” one enthusiast wrote in the reviews.

