Listless lawn? Greenworks power tools are up to 40% off at Amazon 'til midnight

Summer is here, and you're no doubt spending plenty of time outside. That means your yard needs to be in good shape. Whether you're battling stray branches, tussling with tall grass or merely maintaining a meticulously manicured lawn, you need the right tools for the task.
If you've been hoping to get a handle on a hard-to-manage yard, now's the time, because Amazon is offering more than 40% off Greenworks' most essential outdoor tools, today only!
With Greenworks' line of outdoor power tools, you can have your yard matching the brand's signature shade in no time. This quality cordless yard equipment is designed for easy use, but it's tough enough to tackle even the most difficult areas.
Shop the Greenworks lawn care sale below:
Greenworks 40V 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Mower
Mowing the lawn can either be an arduous task or a relaxing stroll; it all depends on the quality of your equipment. Sure, none of us want to go back to the manual push mowers of yore, but some powered mowers just add more noise and rumble without offering better results.
This powerful battery-powered mower, however, delivers easy maneuverability without sacrificing cutting capabilities. Its dual blade design means better cut quality, with superior mulching and bagging capabilities. And shoppers love that it's not too loud.
"Very powerful, gets through thick long grass with ease, the self propelled really help and even does a good job cutting when moving full speed," said a happy customer. "All in all, super happy with the mower."
Greenworks Pro 40V Brushless Cordless Axial Leaf Blower
Wrangling leaves that have blown out of range of your old corded leaf blower is a bummer. Avoid that strain with Greenworks' lightweight cordless leaf blower. This battery-powered powerhouse delivers speeds up to 110 mph and comes with an extension tube for even more efficiency and control. Shoppers love that it's cordless and still gets the job done.
"What used to take 20 minutes with a broom is now a one minute job," a five-star reviewer raved. "Not only does it easily blow the deck and patio clean, I can pretty much stand in place to do it. The concentration, speed and airflow volume are pretty amazing."
GreenWorks 40V 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw
Whether you've owned a chainsaw yourself, watched one in action or only seen it in the movies, one thing is absolutely true: most people hear chainsaw, and they think "loud, gas guzzling, smelly". But that's not the case anymore, not with Greenworks' sleek cordless chainsaw. Its got plenty of power and, thanks to its auto-oiling function, you'll get a nice smooth cut, whatever the task you're taking on.
"Plenty of power — I trimmed quite a few dead branches off our evergreen windbreak trees and the battery lasted for at least an hour," said a happy customer. "It never ran out of power, but I ran out of branches I could reach from the ground. Enough weight to make it stable to use but not so heavy I couldn't handle it."
