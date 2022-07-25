Listless lawn? Greenworks power tools are more than 40% off at Amazon, today only

Treat your lawn well and it just might look as good as this one. (Photo: Getty Images)

Summer is all about spending time outdoors — and that means our yards need to be in good shape. Whether you're battling stray branches, tussling with tall grass or merely maintaining a meticulously manicured lawn, you need the right tools for the task.

If you've been hoping to get a handle on a hard-to-manage yard, now's the time, because Amazon is offering more than 40% off Greenworks' most essential outdoor tools, today only!

With Greenworks' line of outdoor power tools, you can have your yard matching the brand's signature shade in no time. This quality cordless yard equipment is designed for easy use, but it's tough enough to tackle even the most difficult areas.

Mowing the lawn can either be an arduous task or a relaxing stroll; it all depends on the quality of your equipment. Sure, none of us want to go back to the manual push mowers of yore, but some powered mowers just add more noise and rumble without offering better results.

This mower has dual blade design that means better cut quality, with superior mulching and bagging capabilities. And shoppers love that it's not too loud.

"This is the best lawn mower I have had," said a happy customer. "We live in Costa Rica and mow the lawn year round, our property is about 1/4 acre and has a steep hill. The battery lasts as long or as longer as a tank of gas on the mower it replaces."

Wrangling leaves that have blown out of range of your old corded leaf blower is a bummer. Avoid that strain with Greenworks' lightweight cordless leaf blower. This battery-powered powerhouse delivers plenty of blowing power and comes with an extension tube for even more efficiency and control. Shoppers love that it's cordless and still gets the job done.

"This thing is almost fun to use," a happy customer raved. "Part of that is certainly its tremendous power but mostly it's not having to drag around any cord."

This powerful 40-volt trimmer is a winner. It has an adjustable handle to give you the perfect angle based on your height and it comes with removable batteries, so you’ll never lose power during the job.

"Used once to prune multiple trees, The battery lasted the entire time and had two out of three bars left when I was done," a satisfied customer said. "I cut effortlessly dead limbs up to eight inches in diameter. Very impressed with the power and performance."

