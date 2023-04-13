Yes, Amazon sells greenhouses — and they cost as little at $45

Add one of these beauties to your cart. Your plants will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

Gardening is a complicated hobby. On the one hand, it gets you out in the fresh air; on the other, it's easy to kill your plants. But having a structure like a greenhouse available can go a long way toward helping your plants thrive. Greenhouses allow you to control the humidity and the temperature (even during the winter) to create a cozy environment where plants are encouraged to grow longer and produce more fruit and flowers. Basically, it's a special helper to give you that extra edge when growing plants. Finding a greenhouse and getting it on your property used to be a huge undertaking — but not anymore. Now, you can find a greenhouse at Amazon! The online retail giant has a bunch of greenhouses in stock, and you can have them shipped right to your door. Ready to take your gardening to the next level?

SELLERWE Sellerwe Walk-in Polycarbonate Greenhouse This 6-by-10-foot structure has a sliding door to make it easy to get into and out of, along with two venting windows for airflow. It even has a rain gutter! The whole thing is crafted from polycarbonate and aluminum. $529 at Amazon

"Like everyone else, I looked and I looked for a cheap and sturdy greenhouse. I looked at every 6' x 6' greenhouse out there and settled on this one," said a five-star fan. "I'm so happy with it. You will need to build a heavy floor/platform to mount this to so it don't fly away. I built it by myself in 13 mph wind with no issues at all. I don't suggest building it on a windy day but I had no choice. You will need some grease to make sliding the panels in easier. It is a lot sturdier than I thought."

Amazon Ohuhu Greenhouse This greenhouse is fairly portable, with three tiers and 12 shelves that are encased in a PE cover. The house has roll-down mesh side windows and a roll-down door for access and airflow, along with clips to secure it to the ground. $90 at Amazon

"I was hesitant to buy this because I expected it to be cheap and flimsy. I did not expect it to be much warmer than the outside temp. Wrong on all counts!" wrote a happy customer. "It is far sturdier than I expected and the fabric is thick and appears quite durable. It is standing up to the Utah wind just fine. It runs about 20 to 30 degrees warmer than the outside temperature during the day. I often have to open the windows and doors. This is exactly what I needed. It surpasses my expectations."

Home-Complete Home-Complete Mini Greenhouse Want something more petite? This bestselling mini greenhouse offers four roomy shelves and comes on wheels, so you can easily move it from place to place. A roll-down door gives you quick and easy access. $45 at Amazon

"Great deal for the money," said a satisfied shopper. "I did not expect this item to be made very well due to the price. I just needed something to cover my seedlings from the elements. I was quite surprised, as was my husband, when it arrived. It is actually really nice for the money paid. It is not heavy duty nor commercial grade, but great for home use."

Amazon Amerlife Polycarbonate Greenhouse If you have the budget, consider this impressive greenhouse. It's 12-by-10 feet and features two sliding doors and two vents. It's a fully walk-in structure so you can spend some quality time working on your green thumb. $1,800 at Amazon

Shared one happy gardener: "This is the best-engineered structure for a greenhouse on the market... If you want a structure that will last decades, this is the one to buy."

EAGLE PEAK Eagle Peak Portable Walk-in Greenhouse Not everyone wants a permanent structure on their property. The 8-by-6-foot Eagle Peak greenhouse is a pop-up, so it's basically like a tent for your plants that you can take away anytime. Enjoy two roll doors and roll-up windows. $143 at Amazon

Consider this glowing testimonial: "Best ever!!! My backyard is full of trees at our new house so I could not grow in the backyard. I went out on a limb and purchased one. I completely fell in love and ordered the second one. They are tied down with three cinder blocks and that has held up through our storms we've had."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.