Yes, Amazon sells greenhouses — and they cost as little at $45
Gardening is a complicated hobby. On the one hand, it gets you out in the fresh air; on the other, it's easy to kill your plants. But having a structure like a greenhouse available can go a long way toward helping your plants thrive. Greenhouses allow you to control the humidity and the temperature (even during the winter) to create a cozy environment where plants are encouraged to grow longer and produce more fruit and flowers. Basically, it's a special helper to give you that extra edge when growing plants. Finding a greenhouse and getting it on your property used to be a huge undertaking — but not anymore. Now, you can find a greenhouse at Amazon! The online retail giant has a bunch of greenhouses in stock, and you can have them shipped right to your door. Ready to take your gardening to the next level?
Sellerwe Walk-in Polycarbonate Greenhouse
Ohuhu Greenhouse
Home-Complete Mini Greenhouse
Amerlife Polycarbonate Greenhouse
Eagle Peak Portable Walk-in Greenhouse
"Like everyone else, I looked and I looked for a cheap and sturdy greenhouse. I looked at every 6' x 6' greenhouse out there and settled on this one," said a five-star fan. "I'm so happy with it. You will need to build a heavy floor/platform to mount this to so it don't fly away. I built it by myself in 13 mph wind with no issues at all. I don't suggest building it on a windy day but I had no choice. You will need some grease to make sliding the panels in easier. It is a lot sturdier than I thought."
"I was hesitant to buy this because I expected it to be cheap and flimsy. I did not expect it to be much warmer than the outside temp. Wrong on all counts!" wrote a happy customer. "It is far sturdier than I expected and the fabric is thick and appears quite durable. It is standing up to the Utah wind just fine. It runs about 20 to 30 degrees warmer than the outside temperature during the day. I often have to open the windows and doors. This is exactly what I needed. It surpasses my expectations."
"Great deal for the money," said a satisfied shopper. "I did not expect this item to be made very well due to the price. I just needed something to cover my seedlings from the elements. I was quite surprised, as was my husband, when it arrived. It is actually really nice for the money paid. It is not heavy duty nor commercial grade, but great for home use."
Shared one happy gardener: "This is the best-engineered structure for a greenhouse on the market... If you want a structure that will last decades, this is the one to buy."
Consider this glowing testimonial: "Best ever!!! My backyard is full of trees at our new house so I could not grow in the backyard. I went out on a limb and purchased one. I completely fell in love and ordered the second one. They are tied down with three cinder blocks and that has held up through our storms we've had."
