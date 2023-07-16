Yes, Amazon sells giant pool floats that'll fit all your friends — pump it up!
’Tis the season for some fun in the sun, surf and sand. Are you ready to let the good times roll? Whether you're looking to rock the pool or bring the party to the lake, giant floats are an absolute blast. We've gathered some of Amazon's top sellers, from floating islands to kitschy carts to a gigantic inflatable flamingo. Keep on scrolling, then hit that Add to Cart button to keep the summer fun going.
Intex Splash 'N Chill Inflatable Island
Bestway CoolerZ Tropical Breeze Floating Island
Tzsmat Inflatable Lake Pool Floating Island Lounger
Funboy Luxury Rainbow Cloud Island Float
Safstar Giant Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float
Funboy Luxury Golf Cart Pool Float
Flextailgear Tiny Pump
This enormous inflatable makes for the ultimate summer hangout spot. It has room for seven adults, grab ropes on two sides, multiple seating areas to hang out in and a built-in cooler.
This 7.5-foot floating island lounger will have everyone clamoring to hop on. It's ideal for six people, and the all-round rope makes it easy for other friends to hang on as they float in the water.
This rainbow-bedecked island is so comfy, it's like lounging on a cloud...because you are! This inflatable gives you over 50 square feet of space — more than enough room to hang with friends. It'll hold four of 'em!
Enjoy handy cup holders and easy, fast inflation. And the look? No one will miss you and your pals in this fabulous party-ready inflatable!
Looking for a zero-effort inflation method? This highly rated Flextailgear Tiny Pump does the job in no time and is perfect for bringing on the go:
At just two inches long, this small yet mighty air pump blows up everything from pool floats to air mattresses with the touch of a button. It includes five nozzles to fit whatever you're inflating and recharges via USB.
