Yes, Amazon sells giant pool floats that'll fit all your friends — pump it up!

Float with your friends — these giant inflatables truly make a party. (Photo: Amazon)

’Tis the season for some fun in the sun, surf and sand. Are you ready to let the good times roll? Whether you're looking to rock the pool or bring the party to the lake, giant floats are an absolute blast. We've gathered some of Amazon's top sellers, from floating islands to kitschy carts to a gigantic inflatable flamingo. Keep on scrolling, then hit that Add to Cart button to keep the summer fun going.

Amazon Intex Splash 'N Chill Inflatable Island This enormous inflatable makes for the ultimate summer hangout spot. It has room for seven adults, grab ropes on two sides, multiple seating areas to hang out in and a built-in cooler. $98 at Amazon

Amazon Bestway CoolerZ Tropical Breeze Floating Island Welcome to the resort experience, all in one inflatable raft. With this float, you get room for six (with attendant cup holders), a detachable sunshade and a mesh floor area that's perfect for dipping your piggies in. The cherry on top is a super-convenient built-in cooler. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Tzsmat Inflatable Lake Pool Floating Island Lounger This 7.5-foot floating island lounger will have everyone clamoring to hop on. It's ideal for six people, and the all-round rope makes it easy for other friends to hang on as they float in the water. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Funboy Luxury Rainbow Cloud Island Float This rainbow-bedecked island is so comfy, it's like lounging on a cloud...because you are! This inflatable gives you over 50 square feet of space — more than enough room to hang with friends. It'll hold four of 'em! $135 at Amazon

S AFSTAR Safstar Giant Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float Enjoy handy cup holders and easy, fast inflation. And the look? No one will miss you and your pals in this fabulous party-ready inflatable! $150 at Amazon

Amazon Funboy Luxury Golf Cart Pool Float The "world's first golf cart pool float" has space for two to lounge under the mesh sunshade while enjoying a few bevvies in the front cup holders. You're sure to be the envy of all who see you in this adorable float. $139 at Amazon

Looking for a zero-effort inflation method? This highly rated Flextailgear Tiny Pump does the job in no time and is perfect for bringing on the go:

Amazon Flextailgear Tiny Pump At just two inches long, this small yet mighty air pump blows up everything from pool floats to air mattresses with the touch of a button. It includes five nozzles to fit whatever you're inflating and recharges via USB. $25 at Amazon

