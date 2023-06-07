Yes, Amazon really sells gazebos — and they start as low as $255

There are so many great gazebos to choose from! (Photo: Amazon)

A gazebo is the perfect chill spot: You get to enjoy that delicious summer warmth and the gentle breezes and an expansive view of nature at its peak. But actually getting one is kind of a pain — you have to schlep to the home store and spend an eternity cruising the aisles before lugging a pile of boxes home. Or, at least, that used to be how it was done. Amazon's made the process so much easier. Simply click on a model you want and wait for it to show up on your doorstep. We've pulled together a selection of popular options to simplify your search so you can be hanging in your own gazebo in no time.

Amazon Fab Based Gazebo for Patio 'Fab' is right, particuarly if you're on a budget or prefer a temporary structure. This 10' x 12' uses alloy steel and anti-UV fabric to create a sanctuary in your backyard. When summer's over, just take it apart and stow it in the garage. $255 at Amazon

"This has worked great so far, and I live in a really windy area," said a happy customer. "It is sturdy (I bought the leg weights for it as well). It looks great and gives a nice shaded area. I hung a fan and lights on it."

Amazon Master Canopy Outdoor Garden Gazebo This 8' x 8' gazebo features bug nets that can either be tied up or zippered down depending on the conditions. Drain holes on the roof help keep water from pooling. Another H2O-related asset: Its powder-coated steel frame is rust-proof. $270 at Amazon

If you're worried about the setup process, consider this testimonial from a satisfied shopper: "Took about an hour and a half for me and my girlfriend to assemble. No fighting, very little correction and easy to assemble. Would definitely recommend for new couples as a team exercise before moving on to more difficult tasks."

Amazon Mellcom Hardtop Gazebo This pergola-style model is crafted from galvanized steel with an aluminum roof for maximum sturdiness. At 12' x 16', it's large enough for party-sized mingling or a family dinner. (Though, FYI, there are five other sizes available.) Double-layered PBV-coated curtains keep out UV rays, should you so choose, or you can open 'em wide for maximum ventilation. $1,680 at Amazon

"Excellent value with many features," said a satisfied shopper. "This gazebo is awesome. The curtain and bug screen really finish it off and provide something that is not on all gazebos. ...Once anchored down, this thing is really solid. Very happy with the purchase and great customer service."

Amazon Domi Outdoor Living Gazebo This roomy Domi (say that ten times fast!) gazebo offers 192 square feet of space. A ventilated double-layer steel roof keeps out rain while allowing for maximum airflow. Bug netting and curtains keep things comfy and private, respectively. $2,100 at Amazon

Shared a five-star fan: "Absolutely love this gazebo! The quality is outstanding. It's very sturdy and I have no doubt that it will withstand normal stormy conditions."

PURPLE LEAF Purple Leaf Patio Hardtop Gazebo This 12- by 14-foot number is made from aluminum, wood and alloy steel for a sleek, modern look. Four sliding doors let in plenty of light, while each corner beam contains six battery-powered LED lights. $5,000 at Amazon

"We love it!" said a happy customer. "The gazebo itself is gorgeous. The quality is really nice, especially for the price. The screen is thick. I’m very happy with my purchase and plan to buy another gazebo in the spring. If you’re debating, go for it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.