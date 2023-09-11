'Hides the bra rolls and tummy': This batwing-sleeve sweater is down to $27 — that's nearly 60% off!

What is it?

With the cooler weather creeping in, it's time to update your wardrobe before prices go up and inventory runs out. But never fear, we've got just the thing to kick-start your fall fashion style — the Gaberly Batwing-Sleeve Sweater. It's tailor-made to accentuate the positives in your curves and hug you at the waist to give a tapered look. And get this — not only does one size fit all, but there are 43 colors and patterns to choose from!

Why is it a good deal?

Prices vary by style, but for as low as $27 — nearly 60% off! — you get a gorgeous knit sweater that manages to be cozy and sexy. Just right for fall and not only does it look sensational, but the one size fits all takes the guesswork out of trying to find the right fit.

Why do I need this?

The Gaberly Batwing-Sleeve Sweater is ideal for that time of year when it can be mild one minute, then plummeting temps the next. But you won't be left out in the cold, because the tapered sleeves allow for a great fit under a jacket. And if you want to go out sans coat, the sweater is warm enough on its own, without making you break a sweat.

Another stylish addition? The boat-neck cut at the top, which lets the sweater drape beautifully over your shoulders and show off your graceful neck. It's also perfect to accessorize — add a slinky necklace and a pair of tear-drop earrings and you're ready for whatever the day or night will bring!

With 43 colors and patterns to choose from, you'll be batting 1,000 this fall. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 7,000 five-star reviewers are raving about the fit. "I was nervous about the sizing but it fits me just fine, and I am a plus-sized woman who normally wears a size L-XL sweater," pointed out one." This sweater is the definition of soft and looks great over a pair of jeans, a circle skirt or slacks." "It's always a gamble how 'one size fits all' type clothing will fit," echoed another, "but this sweater is great. I am 5'4" and typically wear a size L. This sweater is soft, comfy and stretchy. It's a good weight for fall all the way through spring."

This reviewer raved, "Boy is it soft. It’s flattering as it hides the bra rolls and tummy, although it is fitting and not at all loose in the midsection. Can be very versatile and worn with jeans or dress pants/skirt. I’m a teacher and need clothes that are easy to move in and this is the perfect sweater!"

"It really is one size fits all!" said this shocked shopper. "I was looking for a new top to wear with my wide-leg jeans. I was so unexcited about it that it sat in my closet for a couple weeks before I decided to try it on to a business casual event. I was VERY surprised! It’s super cute, makes my waist look tiny and is my new favorite top. Now I need more colors."

And this satisfied customer wrote, "I LOVE THIS SWEATER. I wear it way too often and I'm resisting buying another one. It's so soft. The boat neck is extremely flattering. The rusty orange color is amazing. I get compliments on it all the time. It's really stretchy, though it doesn't look it. I'm 5'3, 145 lbs, busty hourglass. Fits amazingly. I'm shocked by how much I love this!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

