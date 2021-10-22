Amazon shoppers say this 'slimming' vest rivals Patagonia — and it's on sale for $26

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A slimming puffer vest? It's a thing! And it's on sale for $26! (Photos: Amazon)

A flattering, lightweight vest is just what you need to ease into the cooler temps — and look cute doing it. We're eyeing the Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest, now on sale for $26 on Amazon! Zip this baby over a long-sleeve tee on a chilly day you'll be good to go. And on frigid days down the road, it'll feel like a warm hug under your coat.

This No. 1 bestselling vest has nearly 9,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers rave about the bulk-free warmth and perfect fit (X-Small to XX-Large). It also has useful zip-up pockets, a smooth neckline and a warm polyester lining. Plus, you can narrate your own color story, with 16 great hues to choose from, including a rich camel and a fairytale forest green.

$26 $36 at Amazon

A great-fitting vest with a back band that flatters the waist and the rear! (Photos: Amazon)

A slim, trim puffer

Customers say they adore the fit of this quilted vest and cherish the magical slimming cut.

One five-star reviewer reported: "Very comfortable and flattering vest for cooler days. It fits nicely and has a tapered waist so it doesn't have that boxy look that some vests have." She added: "I like the pockets that zip so I don't have to worry about keys or phone falling out of the pockets when I take it off.

Another wrote: "Slimming and well fitted. This vest is a thin puff... I have other vests from Old Navy and such that...make me feel like Marshmallow Man or 100 lbs heavier. I received several compliments."

One shopper added: "It is warm yet lightweight, looks stylish and fits as expected...It is also flattering; kind of smooths out my belly and is long enough that I don't have to worry about pulling it down all the time."

Color me comfy! (Photos: Amazon)

A vest well-made

The quality of this piece is wowing reviewers.

Said one: "This is well-made with high-quality material and fits like a glove. I have several vests from Patagonia and love them but this is practically identical at a fraction of the cost."

"Love this vest!" said another fan. "I tend to buy either Eddie Bauer. Patagonia or Land's End vests....This is a very nice quality vest...It has just the right amount of sheen and the material is soft. I really love this vest and I'll be wearing it a lot."

This five-star shopper said: "Beautiful well-made vest! Love the quilting design...The zipper is smooth pockets have zippers and the quality is great!"

Take a hike!

We especially love a layer that you can roll up on the go.

"I like to wear vests when I hike, if the weather is a bit cooler, but not cold enough for a jacket," said a five-star reviewer. "The vest fits in my backpack much better than a jacket. Keeps me warm and has great pockets."

There they go talking about those zippered pockets again... You'd be wise to snap up this $26 wardrobe essential while supplies last — and before the chill sets in!

