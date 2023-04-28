The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save nearly 50%

These sales won't last forever. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to get your weekend started right? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. So what are they? Well, you can score the bestselling Tozo A1 mini earbuds for nearly 50% off. Or how about the fan-favorite iRobot Roomba vacuum for $106 off? Maybe the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 at a $20 discount? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these bounteous Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 These earbuds are lightweight and petite, making them a great fit for people with smaller ears. They're even waterproof! $15 at Amazon

If you're looking for wireless earbuds but don't want to pay a fortune, you've come to the right place. The Tozo A1 mini earbuds have a flat shape for a snug fit. They're also waterproof and have a charging case to give you up to 22 hours of use — all for around $15!

"I planned to use them temporarily and then as a backup for my AirPods but even just using them once I can’t believe how much I like them," said a happy customer. "They are super comfortable in my ears, have decent sound and, for the price point, I’m not paranoid about having to replace them if I lose them. Also the touch controls are very convenient, and something my AirPods Pro 1st gen didn’t have."

Amazon Outward Hound Granby Splash Orange Dog Life Jacket $15 $35 Save $20 This doggy life jacket fits snuggly around your furry friend to keep them protected in and around water. Choose from a range of on-sale sizes and colors. $15 at Amazon

Whether your dog is an iffy swimmer or you just want to ensure they're safe this summer, the Outward Hound Granby life jacket is a handy tool that can help. It fits snuggly around your pup's back and stomach for extra flotation when they need it and comes in bright, reflective colors so you can spot them easily. These bestselling life jackets are massively popular, with more than 26,000 perfect reviews.

Shared one fan: "I didn’t think my dog would need a life jacket. But this life jacket proved useful and we loved the handles because we could control him in the water — otherwise he is super slippery."

Teva Teva Women's Olowahu Sandal $20 $25 Save $5 These massively popular sandals have several straps for a secure fit — and they won't dig into your feet. $20 at Amazon

Teva's Olowahu sandals are a fan favorite for a reason. The cushiony sandals have several crisscross straps to hold them in place, along with a rubber sole to help you get a good grip. The straps also feature quick-dry webbing so you won't walk around soaked if you happen to step in water.

"These are the best sandals I've ever had," said a five-star fan. "Love the style, comfort, support. They are very durable and I have bought multiple colors. Price is great too."

Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO $244 $350 Save $106 This robot vacuum connects to your Wi-Fi so you can control all the action from your phone or Alexa. $244 at Amazon

This handy Roomba vacuum intelligently maps your space and cleans in straight lines across each room, picking up everything in its path. It's also designed especially for homes with pets, with its dual brushes that pick up trapped fur.

Shares one shopper: "This little thing can suck! It is scheduled to run at night while we’re away and has far exceeded our expectations, picking up an incredible amount of glitter, makeup, dust, crumbs, even broken glass. It creates perfectly satisfying lines. Emptying the bin or getting unstuck is no problem as it communicates right to my phone."

Amazon Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 $40 $60 Save $20 This air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot is perfect for smaller batches. It won't hog counter space and looks great sitting out, too! $40 at Amazon

Score the massively popular Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 for $20 off right now! It tackles air-frying, broiling, roasting and reheating like a champ. Just flip through one-touch cooking programs to cook up everything from wings to cinnamon buns. The nonstick basket is easy to clean, too.

Shared a happy customer: "I'm loving it. It's lightweight — so it's easy to put it in and out of the pantry. Simple instructions, easy to use controls, with very impressive results. Preheats at a shockingly rapid speed and so far, everything I've cooked has turned out great and really tasty. And not having to use the oven keeps the kitchen oh-so-cool, especially when I'm just cooking a small amount."

