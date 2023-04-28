The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save nearly 50%
Ready to get your weekend started right? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. So what are they? Well, you can score the bestselling Tozo A1 mini earbuds for nearly 50% off. Or how about the fan-favorite iRobot Roomba vacuum for $106 off? Maybe the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 at a $20 discount? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these bounteous Amazon bargains, shall we?
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds
If you're looking for wireless earbuds but don't want to pay a fortune, you've come to the right place. The Tozo A1 mini earbuds have a flat shape for a snug fit. They're also waterproof and have a charging case to give you up to 22 hours of use — all for around $15!
"I planned to use them temporarily and then as a backup for my AirPods but even just using them once I can’t believe how much I like them," said a happy customer. "They are super comfortable in my ears, have decent sound and, for the price point, I’m not paranoid about having to replace them if I lose them. Also the touch controls are very convenient, and something my AirPods Pro 1st gen didn’t have."
Outward Hound Granby Splash Orange Dog Life Jacket
Whether your dog is an iffy swimmer or you just want to ensure they're safe this summer, the Outward Hound Granby life jacket is a handy tool that can help. It fits snuggly around your pup's back and stomach for extra flotation when they need it and comes in bright, reflective colors so you can spot them easily. These bestselling life jackets are massively popular, with more than 26,000 perfect reviews.
Shared one fan: "I didn’t think my dog would need a life jacket. But this life jacket proved useful and we loved the handles because we could control him in the water — otherwise he is super slippery."
Teva Women's Olowahu Sandal
Teva's Olowahu sandals are a fan favorite for a reason. The cushiony sandals have several crisscross straps to hold them in place, along with a rubber sole to help you get a good grip. The straps also feature quick-dry webbing so you won't walk around soaked if you happen to step in water.
"These are the best sandals I've ever had," said a five-star fan. "Love the style, comfort, support. They are very durable and I have bought multiple colors. Price is great too."
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
This handy Roomba vacuum intelligently maps your space and cleans in straight lines across each room, picking up everything in its path. It's also designed especially for homes with pets, with its dual brushes that pick up trapped fur.
Shares one shopper: "This little thing can suck! It is scheduled to run at night while we’re away and has far exceeded our expectations, picking up an incredible amount of glitter, makeup, dust, crumbs, even broken glass. It creates perfectly satisfying lines. Emptying the bin or getting unstuck is no problem as it communicates right to my phone."
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1
Score the massively popular Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 for $20 off right now! It tackles air-frying, broiling, roasting and reheating like a champ. Just flip through one-touch cooking programs to cook up everything from wings to cinnamon buns. The nonstick basket is easy to clean, too.
Shared a happy customer: "I'm loving it. It's lightweight — so it's easy to put it in and out of the pantry. Simple instructions, easy to use controls, with very impressive results. Preheats at a shockingly rapid speed and so far, everything I've cooked has turned out great and really tasty. And not having to use the oven keeps the kitchen oh-so-cool, especially when I'm just cooking a small amount."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Storage and organization
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags$13 $17Save $4
Kalimdor Azeroth Pants Hangers, 2-pack$14 $25Save $11 with coupon
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag, 3-Pack$24 $36Save $12 with coupon
Auto
Mongoora Car Charger Adapter$8 $15Save $7 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6 $13Save $7
Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$6 $13Save $8
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $25Save $15
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$127 $500Save $373 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$190 $700Save $510 with coupon
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum$69 $177Save $108
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim$200 $230Save $30
Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$95 $130Save $35 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Kitchen
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$8 $13Save $5
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer$12 $30Save $18
Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker$40 $50Save $10
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper$13 $17Save $4
Home
Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack$65 $100Save $35 with coupon
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$30 $100Save $70
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$11 $17Save $6 with coupon
Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Charcoal Grill$150 $240Save $90
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat$20 $36Save $16
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$70 $120Save $50
ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel$7 $12Save $5