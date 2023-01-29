'Better than the Columbia Benton Springs': Amazon's bestselling fleece jacket is on sale for $16

What did we do before fleece was invented? We can’t recall, and we don’t even want to. Warm, light, washable, comfy, it’s an outerwear standby in fall and spring, great for layering for the frigid temps winter brings, perfect for doing errands or lounging around the house. Versatile? Hell, it's a downright staple of modern life! And right now Amazon’s top-selling fleece jacket is just $16! It’s so impressive, thousands of shoppers are shouting praise from the rooftops.

Sure, you can get a fleece from one of those fancy brands...and it'll come with a fancy price tag. But, for real, nowadays Amazon is giving those brands a bit of competition in the quality department.This fleece brings more to the table than you might expect. It's got a full-length zipper with a high collar to protect your neck and has contoured side seams for a fitted look. It also has two side pockets that are both zippered and lined for comfort. It comes in sizes SX to 6X with 40 colors to choose from. And if sustainability is a priority for you, there's a recycled polyester option.

Shoppers are wild about the Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket — it has nearly 30,000 five-star reviews hailing is as a great-bang-for-your-buck fleece. But don’t be fooled by the jacket’s deceptively low price. Shoppers say the design and quality are superior to those of competitors.

"I have several of these jackets in many colors and patterns, and they’re better than the Columbia Benton Springs brand that costs much more," shared a happy shopper. "These fit great. They keep you warm and look great with jeans."

"The fleece is so soft and great quality, and is actually thicker than I had expected it to be," shared a rave reviewer. "I bought this to replace a similar jacket I had made by North Face. This jacket feels much better quality than the North Face one. This jacket is a fantastic deal for the price and it is warm enough to keep me warm on a few 40° days!"

Soft, comfy, and available in your favorite color (choose from 40 shades!). (Photo: Amazon)

Super soft

A trademark of a quality fleece is how plush it is to the touch. This Amazon Essentials number is downright pillow-like, according to reviewers: "The fleece is so soft and warm," reported another five-star fan. "I’ve now bought four of these, and I’m so glad to have them on these chilly days! Another thing I love about these jackets is the fleece-lined pockets. The lining isn't some thin synthetic; it's as cozy and warm as the rest of the jacket!"

Cozy comfort

This fleece is so comfortable, shoppers say it's worth sharing. "These are perfect for my 94-year-old aunt that is always cold," shared another rave reviewer. "They are soft and very comfortable, as she is always lounging and reading. They are easy for her to dress herself, and very durable. I have ordered different colors and will be replacing them as she wears them all year-round. She loves them so much!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

