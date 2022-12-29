Ready for a healthier 2023? Amazon's dropped the Fitbit Inspire 2 to just $56

With the New Year just around the corner, you probably already have a few goals in mind. If you're like me, one of those is to improve physical fitness. That's where the Fitbit Inspire 2 comes in. Wearable fitness trackers help you stay on top of your daily step count, heart rate, sleep quality and so much more — and right now the Fitbit Inspire 2 is just $56, down from its usually $100, at Amazon.

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $57 $100 Save $43 You need roughly 150 minutes per week of elevated heart rate to stay in shape, and this Fitbit will stay with you every minute of it, thanks to its 10-day battery life. $57 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 2 tracks a wide range of metrics, including heart rate, calories, sleep quality, steps taken and distance traveled. It's a hardy little device, too, capable of operating in temperatures from 14 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as up to 28,000 feet. You can even dive 50 meters underwater without worry!

One five-star reviewer said it changed their life. "The tracker and accompanying app are life changers. They help track so many things, but the truly important one is Total Daily Energy Expenditure. Anyone trying to lose fat needs a reliable accounting of this number, and Fitbit, unlike other trackers, puts it right out there for you. I have been using it for 18 months, and the data is reliable, consistent and trustworthy."

The Fitbit Inspire 2 has everything you need to start your 2023 fitness journey. (Photo: Amazon)

"I've been a Garmin girl for years, the Fitbit just never appealed to me. I'd been getting annoyed with my big chunky Garmin watch lately, though, and wanted something just slim and modest and simplistic, with the bells and whistles I really only need. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is exactly what I needed!" said another of the more than 50,000 five-star reviewers. "I love this watch! It's so comfortable, lightweight, responsive, and the app works wonderfully. I wore it to bed last night to track my sleep and didn't even know it was there. If you're looking for a lightweight smart watch that looks great and preforms even better, look no further than this one!"

If black isn't your color of choice, don't worry — the Fitbit Inspire 2 is also available in pink (called Desert Rose) and white (i.e., Lunar White). Every purchase also includes a free year of Fitbit Premium, an $80 value on its own.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $58 $100 Save $41 Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $60 $100 Save $40 Amazon

Fitbit Premium brings a lot to the table that makes this an even greater value, including personalized insights based on your existing fitness levels and the goals you want to reach, PDF reports of your Fitbit stats that you can share with your doctor, and much more. With the discounted price, now is the perfect time to pick up an Inspire 2 for the new year.

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $57 $100 Save $43 You need roughly 150 minutes per week of elevated heart rate to stay in shape, and this Fitbit will stay with you every minute of it, thanks to its 10-day battery life. $57 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $34 $45 Save $11 with coupon Amazon

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker $30 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $340 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $136 $230 Save $94 Amazon