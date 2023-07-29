You can score epic deals on Fire TVs right now — like a 42-inch beauty for $130
Even with Prime Day now far in the rearview window, there are still plenty of chances to grab a great Fire TV at a jaw-dropping discount. Case in point: We found a 42-inch model for an unreal $130 (nearly 40% off) and a No. 1 bestselling 55-inch display for just $430. Just don't dilly-dally — these prices are so low, we've already seen a few sellout.
Remember when a great TV could set you back a small fortune? We do, but this $190 steal is game-changing. This deal is good with a Prime membership.
One viewer said, "Picture is perfect and simple to calibrate. Had to return two different Samsung models that were irreparably dark and unwatchable. This TV, on the other hand, is bright and clear. 40 inches fits our space perfectly, and 1080p is, to me, still a miracle resolution."
With its 1080p resolution, Alexa voice control and a ton of other features, this is a TV deal worth snapping up — before it's gone!
"This TV surprised me with all the cool little features it has," reported a five-star fan. "And since it is a FireTV, I don't have to use up an HDMI slot for my other Fire Stick. The sound is a little low, but it does just fine; I'll just hook up my soundbar for movies or games.Also, it is surprisingly light. I just held it with one hand and attached all the mounting screws with no problems."
Compatible with Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, this TV delivers a superior viewing experience. This deal is good with a Prime membership.
"Easy peasy," said one fan. "Super easy to set up and get going. Very nice picture. Controls are easy and make sense, to me anyway. Switching from the home screen to streaming to viewing over the air channels is simple and smart. Glad I made this purchase."
This bestselling 55-inch Omni is an absolutely gorgeous display with all the smart Fire TV features you know and expect. With the advanced HDR, the picture will practically step out of the screen and into your living room.
"Absolutely fantabulous!! I set this up with a swivel TV stand base on top of a TV stand/cabinet. This TV is advertised as combining seamlessly with a wall mount, but I'm here to tell you that the a freestanding base works super fine," one shopper said.
This Omni-series TV combines 4K resolution with incredible HDR and Dolby Digital to create true-to-life colors. Paired with available custom settings, you can tweak this screen until you get exactly the picture you want. This deal is good with a Prime membership.
"This TV is light years ahead of my other 4K TV. The picture quality is much better than any of my other TVs I own ... If you're looking for a great TV, look no further," said one five-star reviewer.
Not only is this screen massive, but it features all of the elements you'd expect on a TV of this caliber: adaptive brightness, advanced HDR and stark contrasts that make you feel like you're in an IMAX theater at home.
"Perfect out of the box!" said one reviewer.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$225$249Save $24
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$20$60Save $40 with coupon
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$159$169Save $10
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones$50
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds$21$27Save $6 with coupon
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds$16$30Save $14
Tagry True Wireless Earbuds$30$50Save $20
TVs
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV$100$160Save $60
Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV$160$300Save $140
Tablets and tech
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 3$135$160Save $25
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop$279$700Save $421
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop$175$250Save $75
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet$195$230Save $35
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Touchscreen Chromebook$300$500Save $200