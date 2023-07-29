You can score epic deals on Fire TVs right now — like a 42-inch beauty for $130

As a rule, we'd never yell 'Fire!' in a crowded commerce website, but with deals this good, we just can't help ourselves. (Photos: Amazon)

Even with Prime Day now far in the rearview window, there are still plenty of chances to grab a great Fire TV at a jaw-dropping discount. Case in point: We found a 42-inch model for an unreal $130 (nearly 40% off) and a No. 1 bestselling 55-inch display for just $430. Just don't dilly-dally — these prices are so low, we've already seen a few sellout.

One viewer said, "Picture is perfect and simple to calibrate. Had to return two different Samsung models that were irreparably dark and unwatchable. This TV, on the other hand, is bright and clear. 40 inches fits our space perfectly, and 1080p is, to me, still a miracle resolution."

"This TV surprised me with all the cool little features it has," reported a five-star fan. "And since it is a FireTV, I don't have to use up an HDMI slot for my other Fire Stick. The sound is a little low, but it does just fine; I'll just hook up my soundbar for movies or games.Also, it is surprisingly light. I just held it with one hand and attached all the mounting screws with no problems."

"Easy peasy," said one fan. "Super easy to set up and get going. Very nice picture. Controls are easy and make sense, to me anyway. Switching from the home screen to streaming to viewing over the air channels is simple and smart. Glad I made this purchase."

"Absolutely fantabulous!! I set this up with a swivel TV stand base on top of a TV stand/cabinet. This TV is advertised as combining seamlessly with a wall mount, but I'm here to tell you that the a freestanding base works super fine," one shopper said.

"This TV is light years ahead of my other 4K TV. The picture quality is much better than any of my other TVs I own ... If you're looking for a great TV, look no further," said one five-star reviewer.

"Perfect out of the box!" said one reviewer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

