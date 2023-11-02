Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Snag a Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 and revolutionize your binge-watching

Stephanie Sisco
Updated ·2 min read
5

What is it?

Are you still laboring under the weight of a cable-TV bill every month? That's sooo last-decade. Isn't it time to do something about this? (Spoiler alert: It is!) And there's never been a better opportunity to take care of that bit of business: We give you the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — for just $30.

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

$30$50Save $20

Get easy access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Starz, Showtime and a boatload more.

$30 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

This is the latest model of the Fire TV Stick. The previous model dropped lower, but this updated one — which supports Wi-Fi 6 — has never been this cheap before.

Why do I need this?

Here's how to use it: Simply plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into one of your 4K TV’s HDMI ports and the streaming device will immediately search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. (If your TV is less than 10 years old, it's probably a 4K model. The term "4K" just refers to the resolution of the screen.)

You’ll find fun interactive settings like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb. Need to check in on the news, weather or sports scores? The Alexa voice assistant is at your service!

fire TV sticks
This Fire TV Stick will heat up your binge watching.

What reviewers say

"This turned my slow LG smart TV into a streaming machine. I love the remote and how easily it pairs with the TV. Bluetooth pairing with headphones is perfect. Will be buying more of these, as you can’t beat the price," one fan raved.

"I love this Fire Stick. It's so much faster than the old version. Worth every penny. Can't wait to upgrade my TV so that it can truly be used the way it was meant to be used," one customer said.

Another wrote, "I love my new Fire TV Stick! I had an old one and wanted to upgrade, and this is perfect. it remembered and uploaded all my streaming channels, it couldn't have been easier. The only thing I would recommend is that they should have a longer cord for the power."

Indeed, the Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to instantly add video streaming to your TV without getting a new set. Cheers to that.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

$30$50Save $20

This is a foolproof, easy-to-use streaming device that tucks in nicely behind your TV so that it stays out of sight. 

$30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

    $25$40
    Save $15 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $300$350
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $279$379
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Tablets and tech

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

    $20$40
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories