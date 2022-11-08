'Theater-quality sound': The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is down to $250 ahead of Black Friday

Amazon shoppers: Get your credit cards ready! While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, that hasn't stopped the mega-retailer from dropping an early Black Friday sale to give you a head start on scoring major deals on mattresses, kitchen appliances, tech and more. There are thousands of home items marked down right now, including this stick vacuum for 80% off, this Keurig Coffee Maker for 50% off and this Tuft & Needle queen-sized mattress discounted by $300, but one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on this Amazon Fire 42-Inch Smart TV that's only $250 (was $370).

Yep, you can grab this top-rated TV for $120 off — which is the lowest price it's been in 30 days! It couldn't be easier to use; it has a universal guide that lets you seamlessly switch between live TV and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video.

Three HDMI inputs let you easily connect it to cable, satellite and video game consoles. It comes with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which is amazing for finding apps, movies and shows just by speaking your mind. You can even use the remote to check the weather, sports scores and more.

Deals this good don't come along often. (Photo: Amazon)

The smart TV is so beloved that it’s already racked up more than 20,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper writing: “This is by far the best TV I've ever owned. The picture is fantastic, and the sound is so much more than I have ever expected. It's pretty much theater-quality sound. I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a nice TV. I used to use a USB Fire Stick on my old one before it died, but now I can use it somewhere else since this TV has all that stuff built into it, and the apps are super fast as well.”

“I am so pleased with not only the television, but the Fire TV platform,” raved another. “I’ve used a Fire Stick in the past, but this television takes it to the next level. It's easy to operate, I have a great selection of things to watch — even before paying for any streaming services. I dumped my cable and am saving $120 a month now and I can even get local news channels in the interface!! Great TV, great performance.”

While the 42-inch option is definitely the cheapest at just $250, there is also a 50-inch model that’s down to $290 and a 55-incher on sale for $330 — both are nearly 40% off. With prices this low, we anticipate sellouts — so act fast if you want to score these amazing deals.

