Rare early Prime Day deal: This 43-inch Fire TV is a record-low $100 — that's 75% off!

Need a deal on a new mid-sized TV to watch your favorite shows? Something you can curl up with in your den or boudoir when you just want to get away from it all? Look no further: The Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series is down to an unreal $100 for Prime members only. That's a hefty $300 off and an unbeatable deal for a set that'll likely last you a decade or more. (Not a Prime member? You can try out the service for free for 30 days!) The 4-Series is notable for a number of reasons, not the least of which is Amazon's baked-in Fire TV interface. This affords access to not only every major streaming service but also a nifty selection of games and apps.

All models in the 4-Series support Alexa operation, meaning you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, watch Poker Face on Peacock," and immediately get results. I honestly didn't think that was a big deal until I started testing one of these TVs, but trust me: Hands-free commands are pretty convenient.

Features like that, along with the aforementioned app support, help give Fire TV the edge over Roku. And I say that as someone who tends to prefer the latter's interface. Right now, Fire is winning the smart-TV war.

Because, while it's nice to know you have that multiplex-worthy behemoth in your living room, sometimes you want to hole up in your own personal screening room. (Photo: Amazon)

The 4-Series Fire TV is simple to use and gives easy access to all of your favorite services, especially with the four on-remote buttons that let you jump straight to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ or Netflix. It also supports Dolby Vision.

This model is inexpensive, and larger sizes are on sale — but there are some features that aren't available with smaller TVs. That said, it does have three different HDMI ports, as well as a dedicated HDMI port for surround sound systems that will give you a more immersive experience.

Customers can't stop raving about this amazing device. "Love this TV. It's user friendly and easy to set up your apps and preferences — even for someone like me who isn't very tech savvy. Great sound, great picture. I've recommended this TV to several people who are looking to replace their old ones," said one five-star reviewer.

Another echoed: "This purchase is everything they say it is. Have had it for several months. Super easy setup. HDMI from TV to computer, acts like a smart TV and serves as a home desktop screen. Don't let anyone tell you you have to have a fire stick to work this, you don't. Get yourself an appropriate length of HDMI cable, plug the two things in together and you're good to go. BAM! Totally awesome product."

This amazing deal won't last forever, so make sure to pick up the Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series while it's on sale for $100.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

