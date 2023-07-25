'Better than real life': Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV is over 40% off — grab one for $290

Want the power of Alexa linked directly to your 4K Ultra HD entertainment system? Are you craving crystal clear picture and access to all your favorite channels, apps and more? Then look no further than the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, on sale for $290 (was $450). If you're already a fan of the Fire TV Stick or have Alexa hooked up in every room, you're going to love this set immediately. It features 4K Ultra HD, which means you get four times the pixels of an average 1080p Full HD screen, increasing brightness, clarity and the depth and scope of colors.

When you power up your brand-spanking-new set, you'll automatically be shown an easy-to-navigate home screen that features all your favorite apps, cable or satellite TV, video games and more. Have all your subscriptions — like Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu, just to name a few — all in one place and stream whenever and however you want.

The best part? This Fire TV automatically updates when new Alexa skills, features or smart-home capabilities debut, so your TV technology will always be up to date. You can also link your Fire TV with your other smart-home devices, so you can tell Alexa to dim the lights in your living room all while watching your favorite shows.

We promise we won't yell "Stop! Thief!" if you take advantage of this steal of a deal. You're welcome. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers absolutely love this TV. In fact, more than 26,000 reviewers have given it five stars.

"Excellent!" one reviewer said. "I was shocked when I turned the TV on. The 4K is so immersive and brilliant. The colors are rich. Its picture is like watching it live or even better than real life... It has all the apps except for a couple. I’ve had the TV for over a year and have really enjoyed it. It has held up over time. I'm very satisfied with my purchase."

Another customer said their family members have become complete converts: "I have been buying Samsung smart TVs for years. I decided to try an Amazon Fire TV and may never go back to anything else. This is actually the 4th Amazon Fire TV that my family has bought in the last year. The picture is so vibrant and the Fire TV features are wonderful. No need to buy a TV and Fire Stick separately when it is all in one."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

