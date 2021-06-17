Early Prime Day deal: Score Amazon's Fire TV gaming bundle at its all-time lowest price

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cutting-edge gaming on the cheap? Amazon's Fire TV bundle can make it happen! (Photo: Amazon)

The powerful new Xbox Series X/S and sleek Sony PlayStation 5 are at the forefront of gaming. The thing is, you're gonna pay for that high-profile rep: They can run upwards of $500. Yikes! However, you don't need to break the bank to get a top-shelf gaming experience.

Enter Luna, Amazon's high-speed cloud-gaming platform that offers hundreds of games from top publishers such as Ubisoft, Capcom, 505 Games, Team 17 and more. Think of it as Prime Video, but for gaming. And best of all? You can play on just about any device with a Wi-Fi, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, iPadOS and, of course, Fire TV.

Although the new service starts at just $6 per month, you'll need the Amazon's Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller to get you going. Luckily, in one of Amazon's early Prime Day deals, you can get your hands on this bundle for just $74 (that's $46 off) — if you're a Prime member. That's nearly a 40 percent savings and the all-time lowest price on this super-popular cloud-gaming bundle. How popular? Well, it's earned a five-star rating from more than 553,500 reviewers.

And Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

After a long day of first-person shooting and situational role-playing, kick back and let your Fire Stick take you to binge-land. (Photo: Amazon)

Here's how the Fire TV Stick 4K works: Simply plug the Fire TV Stick into one of your 4K TV’s HDMI ports and it will search for your home’s Wi-Fi network automatically and wait for you to log in. That's it!

Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Luna Gaming, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV, Starz, Showtime and so much more. You’ll also find fun interactive settings like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb.

"Best streaming device!! The picture quality looks great, and I love the new remote," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "It was easy to set up to my Samsung Smart TV and soundbar. I use it to watch DirectTV Now and it works flawlessly."

It's like batting practice for your shopping savvy: Get nearly 40 percent off pre–Prime Day on Amazon's Fire TV Gaming Bundle. (Photo: Amazon)

For gamers, the real star of this show is the Luna Controller. It's wireless with a super-grippy and comfortable design. It has a pair of thumbsticks for precision, dual fast-action bumpers and triggers at the top (four in total), four responsive action buttons and an accurate four-way D-pad. And you can make it your own in more ways than one: This controller is re-mappable to best suit your gaming experience.

Some shoppers say that this controller is better than Microsoft's. "Wow! The best controller I have ever owned," raved a savvy gamer. "Better build quality than the original Xbox X controllers. It feels great in the hands and trying to perform precise sniper aiming is a joy as the thumbsticks offer the perfect balance of resistance and control. To set up Luna controllers...is really simple and took me less than five minutes.... This is a hidden gem of controllers!"–

To get started, just press the dedicated Luna button on the controller to launch the cloud gaming platform and find something you love to play. And while the Luna Controller — which is powered with two included AA batteries — plays over Wi-Fi in the cloud, it can also pair to just about any laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for local gaming. You can actually download games from Luna to play offline when an internet connection is not available.

"I did not notice any lag with these controllers running wireless at all," continued the gamer. And FYI: It can also plug into your laptop with USB-C for wired gaming.

Alexa's along for the ride!

And of course, since this is an Amazon device, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller have the Alexa voice assistant built-in. There's a dedicated Alexa button on the remote and gaming controller, so you can bring up the voice assistant in one motion. Your days of endlessly navigating through a grid of titles are over! Just say, 'Alexa, launch Sonic Mania on Luna' and you'll be zipping through Green Hill Zone in no time.

"...I’m an Alexa user and enjoy Amazon products around my home, so I figured I’d give their gaming service a try. I am amazed at how easy the setup was after opening my Luna controller. It was instant," shared a savvy Amazon shopper. "All I had to do was download the app on my phone and my Fire TV Stick. As soon as I opened the app on the TV I was already signed in and ready to play. This is really nice, as I didn’t have to do anything to get started — my profile was ready to go..."

At $74 for Prime members only (was $120), the Amazon's Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller is one of the best ways to play your favorite games online without investing in an expensive console. All you need is an internet connection to get your game on just about anywhere.

"The best controller I own," added another five-star reviewer. "Buttons, sticks, the hold — all are well made and sturdy. This controller was designed so well. When using the sticks the resistance is amazing for sneaking, aiming and those slight movements..."

