Is this a mistake? The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $75 — and it'll arrive by Christmas

Patrick Hearn and Carrie McCabe
·3 min read
two fire tablets
These sales are Fire! But they won't last forever — so get to shopping! (Photo: Amazon)

Don't put away that credit card just yet! Amazon still has amazing deals on Fire HD tablets! What's even better? They'll arrive by Christmas, so if there's someone on your gift list that you haven't checked off yet, this is a sale you don't want to miss. You can get a Fire 8 HD for just $75 and the Fire HD 10 for just $90. These deals won’t last long, so you'd be wise to pick up a tablet (or two) now while you can. Not sure which option to choose? Below we decode the differences for you. Let's go!

Amazon

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 64 GB

$75$120Save $45
Another wallet-friendly tablet — especially at 38% off — this model features a brilliant eight-inch HD display and a fab 12 hours of battery life.
$75 at Amazon

Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced WiFi, and enjoy downloaded content all day thanks to a 12-hour battery life. A USB-C port offers easier charging when you need to power back up.

"This Fire 8 is a very nice upgrade," wrote a Fire tablet fan. "Although only 1 inch bigger [than the Fire 7], it makes the view just right. The screen resolution is sharper, the memory is larger, the processor speed is faster, the RAM is higher, and the battery is better and lasts longer. Although I was happy with my old one, this new one makes me much happier!"

Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 64 GB

$85$140Save $55
With 3 GB RAM and a powerful quad-core processor, the Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you’re browsing the web or binge-watching your favorite show.
$85 at Amazon

With this upgrade from the Fire 8, you get more RAM, a more powerful charger, and even wireless charging capabilities! That means it's both faster and even more portable. (Hence the "Plus" in its name.)

Reviewers say that it's the perfect alternative to considerably pricier iPads: "Our family has had so many iPads, iPad Airs, iPad minis...and I can say that, when bought brand spanking new, at the time of release, we were in love. Honeymoons don't last forever, unfortunately, and neither do the tablets," one Fire convert confessed. "This little Fire Tablet is at least the quality equivalent of the $600 iPad Mini."

Amazon

Fire HD 10 tablet

$90$150Save $60
The best screen on any Amazon tablet, period, with a massive 10-inch display and 12 hours of battery life.
$90 at Amazon

Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over WiFi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere with the Fire HD 10! You also get power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port and super-enhanced durability — the Fire HD 10 is 1.7 times more durable than the latest iPad 10.2, thanks to a screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Full HD means you have more than 2 million pixels to amp up enjoyment of shows, movies, and more in total high-def.

"I’m finding myself using it more than I have ever used my iPad," reports one happy shopper. "It’s the right screen size for me to actually be productive with, while also [providing] endless entertainment. Add a case, keyboard and stylus — and you’re good to go!"

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet

$120$180Save $60
Designed for energy efficiency, this device gives you up to 12 hours of battery life and is Energy Star certified.
$120 at Amazon

The extra GB of RAM on this Plus model of the Fire 10 means faster processing, so you can play mobile games without a hitch and enjoy pictures and video much more smoothly. And, of course, you get the convenience of wireless charging!

"I love this tablet. I bought it to replace an older iPad. This thing works just as well for a fraction of the price," says one of almost 17,000 five-star reviewers.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

