Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is already 50% off for Prime Day — and it's selling like hotcakes

What is it?

A stellar tablet is a must for keeping entertained on the fly — and, well, fighting boredom generally. You’ll have access to TV shows, movies, games, books, magazines, songs and more in a portable, lightweight device, and today is a great chance to get yourself one at an unbeatable price. Amazon has knocked 50 percent off the incredibly popular Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which is just $75, down from $150 — an incredible discount prior to Amazon Prime Day that kicks off next week.

Why is this a good deal?

While this tablet does go on sale from time to time, it rarely ever drops this far. The last time we saw this price was during Prime Day this past July, and since then it has only dropped to $120.

Why do I need this?

The compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. Its lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

This trusty tablet seamlessly works with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of apps, games, and more. Just imagine watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag or playing Candy Crush wherever you want — whether that’s outside on a lounge chair or snuggled up in bed.

You can also choose from a range of colors, including black, olive and lavender.

This Fire Tablet's unbelievable price is just for a short time. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

It's hard to argue with the almost 93,000 perfect reviews this tablet has. "I'm in love! I wanted something that I could use in quiet moments when I didn't want my full laptop," a five-star fan said. "I have used it in the evening and mornings when I want to check my email or finish writing a proposal. It's compact enough that I can type with one hand and the voice controls are amazing."

"This tablet is the bomb. I mean just a bad 'mamajama,'" a happy customer said. "The 10.1 HD fire tablet makes the iPad look like an Atari 2600. Super fast, awesome picture, great speakers, and the battery life lasted longer than both my marriages combined. Amazon did it right when they named this bad boy 'Fire!'"

"Upgraded from my Fire HD 8 and WOW. Definitely well worth it, it runs so much better and the display quality is a dramatic upgrade. The only downside is I can't adjust the blue light filter strength, but it makes up for that with the amount of books and shows I can have downloaded at once! Super fast, no delays, and I can get a solid three to four days of heavy use out of one charge. I use it about 4 to 6 hours reading every day, and watch a show on my lunch break. Ive even dropped it a few times before my case got here and it's held up! so seems just as durable as my Fire 8 which went everywhere with me," said one shopper.

Still too rich for your blood? There are a lot of refurbished tablets on sale, too.

