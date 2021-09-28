New price drop: Score the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet today for less than $100

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This tablet comes in a slew of different colors. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're on the go a lot or just like to have entertainment at your fingertips, one of the best ways to fight off boredom is with a stellar tablet. You’ll have access to shows, movies, games, books, magazines, songs and more in a portable, lightweight device.

Luckily, this stellar Amazon Fire HD 10 bundle is on sale for $96 at Amazon, down from $190. It’s currently the lowest price on the internet.

$96 $190 at Amazon

Vivid, speedy, compact

A great Apple iPad alternative, this compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. It features a lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

"The tablet is awesome! It is really fast and it is really smooth," a five-star fan said in the reviews. "I have the Fire HD 8 and it's not nearly as fast or smooth at this tablet. Plus with the Anker Type C PD charger, I've been able to charge this tablet at 16 watts! Fast charging, type c, faster wifi, faster processor, and etc... this tablet is a steal."

You can easily prop this up wherever you go. (Photo: Amazon)

Endless entertainment

It seamlessly works with Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of apps, games and more. Just imagine watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag or playing Candy Crush wherever you want—whether that’s outside on a lounge chair or snuggled up in bed.

And go on, look up recipes while you’re at it. “The graphics are excellent (I prefer streaming videos on my Fire to watching them on TV, because I can hear better with earphones and I'm a bit nearsighted, don't need to wear glasses with the Fire)," a satisfied customer said. "I also read books on it and surf the web (it's great for using recipes, the case I have allows me to prop it up on the kitchen counter)."

Story continues

Grab this tablet while you can—say goodbye to stir-craziness and hello to a whole new world of fun.

