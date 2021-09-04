Amazon's Labor Day sale is stocked with fashionable finds — save on dresses, leggings and more, starting at $9

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's Labor Day sales are popping! (Photos: Amazon)

September is on, and we're looking forward to the return of cooler temps, cozier clothing and perhaps actually wearing outfits in public. You can count on Labor Day weekend to be bursting at the seams with savings. And Amazon is one of the best places to get you in the mood for fall, with incredible sales on light layers, chunky sweaters and tried-and-true sneakers. We're talking 50 percent off the e-retailer's No. 1 bestselling leggings — they're just $10! — and 45 percent off the supportive sneakers over 15,000 readers slip into every day (P.S. they're just $33 right now).

We've culled a list of Amazon's sweetest Labor Day sales on all the things you want: flowy maxi dresses, walk-all-day shoes, cute tops and comfy bottoms. The 10 customer faves below start at just $9.

Leggings

Luscious leggings in a plethora of colors for fall. (Photo: Amazon)

Buttery soft leggings are a wardrobe essential, particularly this time of year. The high-waisted Satina keeps everything in place with grace. The No. 1 bestseller is especially buzzworthy now with markdowns of up to 50 percent off. With 23 colors and three styles (including pocketed styles and cute capris), this is your big chance to stock up.

Nearly 44,000 shoppers gave Satina leggings a perfect rating! One five-star fan wrote: "These leggings are amazing. Without exaggeration, they are the most comfortable item of clothing I've ever put on my body...The best part is, the top doesn't roll and they don't slide down....I need to order a billion pairs, including a few to wear to bed."

$10 $20 at Amazon

Boost your booty! (Photo: Amazon)

Bum-lifting leggings went viral this year. Still haven't gotten yours? You're in luck. This perky pair is just $9 on Amazon, with the on-page coupon. The super-high waistband and ruched rear seam work in tandem to create a rounded rear view. Made with textured polyester and spandex, these special shaping leggings come in a wide array of colors (in solid and tie-dyed hues) and styles (capri, pocketed, mesh) from sizes S to 4XL.

"Holds my jiggly bits in and keeps the ripples from misbehaving — LOL," said a super-pleased shopper. "And my boyfriend loves them!"

$9 $11 at Amazon

Dresses

Here's to getting dressed again! (Photo: Amazon)

The key to effortless fall style is a comfy dress that looks great solo, but that you can also transform in an instant with accessories and layers. The Dearcase Women's Longsleeve Casual Dress is loose without being billowy and has a cool and attractive asymmetrical hem. Choose from 45 gorgeous colors and prints in sizes XS to XL.

"Love this dress...many compliments," said one happy shopper. "Felt flirty and fun in it. I am a mother of four, I don't have the perfect body, but I was very pleased with the look!!"

$16 $24 at Amazon

Yep, it has pockets. (Photo: Amazon)

A figure-flattering maxi dress is another closet must — and you can take this end-of-summer steal into fall. The adorable Huskary Maxi Dress is down to $29 on Amazon with the on-page coupon! It drapes beautifully, kindly camouflaging problem areas — and it's been blessed with pockets. When a chill hits, just add a cardigan and/or leggings. Done!

“I love this dress...I have it in four colors!” says one big fan. “It is long enough for me (I am 5'10", 150 pounds and wear a M) and it hangs loosely but doesn't look frumpy. The fabric is a heavy material. I think the weight of the fabric is what helps it hang so well.”

$29 $40 at Amazon

Sweaters

Sweater weather is near! (Photo: Amazon)

Nothing says cozy like a cool, chunky sweater. Snuggle up with the gorgeous Blencot Neck Asymmetric Pullover in one of 14 colorways. The combo of that fierce slanted hem, the relaxed cowl neck and an extra-long sleeve make this a standout. And we all welcome a little coverage in the rear. Oh, and you don't even need to fuss with those big buttons (they're just for aesthetics)!

"The go-to sweater for fall/winter! #OOTD [Outfit of the Day]," gushed one thrilled shopper. "Obsessed with the fit and color. The price is unbelievable. The quality is amazing! A must-buy!"

$32 $37 at Amazon

You'll live in this luxe cardigan. (Photo: Amazon)

Boho chic with a touch of poetry, the comforting Traleubie Cardigan may become your dearest friend. Admire the lovely twist running down the front. This lightweight sweater has deep pockets, but you don't have to — it's a mere $35 with the on-page coupon. Choose from 19 colors, S to XL. With more than 10,000 five-star Amazon ratings, we've cozied up to this deal.

"Fits great, feels oh-so-soft!" said a happy shopper. "After more than a year's time, I still wear and love this sweater! I've been asked so many times about my sweater and I send them the link! It's still so soft and has no pilling!...Five full stars. I LOVE this sweater...Despite buying a size larger than I really needed, it doesn't make me look larger since the sweater isn't super bulky."

$35 $46 at Amazon

Tops

Top off your wardrobe with this sweet and sexy blouse. (Photo: Amazon)

This end-of-summer catch is the perfect way to look gussied up but feel like you're still sporting your fave tank. Plus it'll play well with a blazer back at the office. The Blencot top's alluring V-neck and lace trim keep it femme, while the flowy fabric skims the body in a forgiving way. Now $18, it comes in eight colors from sizes S to XXL.

"I love this tank!" raved one of the 4,700 five-star fans. "I bought the apricot color, it’s a pale peach (true to its name), almost a nude color. I was concerned it would be sheer, but it’s not at all! Even in such a pale color, it’s the perfect thickness so you feel covered...It’s loose but flattering. The lace detail adds the right feminine touch without looking like lingerie. It pairs perfectly with jeans for a daytime look or could easily be dressed up. I highly recommend this top!"

$18 $20 at Amazon

The up-for-anything top you didn't know you needed. (Photo: Amazon)

A fun, flowy top that looks and feels great on every body: The Miholl Tie-Front Blouse has some 8,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and it's on sale now for nearly 50 percent off! A lightweight waffle-knit, it's a great transition layer. It features a V-neckline and buttons down the front. and you have the option to tie it at the front for a bit of belly camouflage — or a flirty little twist. The Miholl blouse is available as a short or long-sleeve in 31 colors and patterns, from traditional black and white to fresh pastels like sage and lilac to tie-dye and florals.

“Flattering,” “soft” and “comfortable” are how shoppers are describing this all-season blouse that’s wonderful for all ages. As one satisfied shopper said, “I started off with one of these shirts...and now I own four. For real, they are ridiculously comfortable, cute and easy to wear to work or casually...I get compliments on this shirt all the time, and it lets me hide some of the things I'm not so confident about on my body. Highly recommend!”

$21 $40 at Amazon

Walking shoes:

Strut your stuff in this stylish $40 Skechers find. (Photo: Amazon)

Step up your shoe game with these sleek, lightweight kicks. The all-mesh Skechers Performance Women's Go Walk 4 Pursuit Walking Shoe has a cushioned midsole and rubber sole to keep your feet happy through a long day. Choose from seven colors, sizes 5 to 11, regular and wide, and get straight to walking. (No break-in period necessary!).

These Skechers even stand up to the nurse test again and again! "I'm a nurse and I work shifts varying from 8 to 16 hours each," said one five-star fan. "I'm walking and standing the majority of those hours. These shoes keep my feet and back so happy!"

$40 $60 at Amazon

Supportive shoes that feel like socks for $33! (Photo: Amazon)

Oh but look...Amazon has also slashed prices on this awesome pair of slip-on sneakers: Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes are just $33 with an on-page coupon (down from $60)! These winners have earned over 15,000 five-star reviews from fans who rave about their comfort and strength. They feature a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step — and give your feet an extra buffer from the ground. A perforated arch allows for easy ventilation and breathability while lending you plenty of support for long days on your feet.

One fan said that once they slipped the sneakers on they felt like they were "walking on air!" Another happy customer wrote: "WOW...WOW...WOW... these shoes are amazing. They are slip-resistant. I tried to get them to slide on the floor at work and they would not budge. My feet were so happy today."

$33 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

