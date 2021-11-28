We can't believe the deals at Amazon's early Cyber Monday fashion event — save up to 50 percent

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's beginning to look a lot like Cyber Monday! (Photos: Amazon)

We've got a long, cold winter ahead of us. Dress for it without sacrificing style or breaking the bank thanks to these early Cyber Monday deals that just dropped at Amazon.

Below we've narrowed down this fresh round of sales for you. We're talking major markdowns on fashionable finds — nearly 50 bucks off a long, lean Columbia performance jacket and 40 percent off a cozy Levi's Sherpa jacket (for him or her)!

Don't get left out in the cold, y'all. Get to shopping!

Save big on these mega-popular leggings. (Photo: Amazon)

You might not know the name Satina, but this under-the-radar label makes Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling leggings. And right now they're just $14.

Compared to premium leggings from brands like Lululemon, where you can pay upwards of $98 or more, this pair is a major steal. Satina leggings feature a comfortable, high waistband, have a thick, opaque density and are made of a super-soft “buttery” fabric. They’re available in 21 different colors and two sizes, designed to fit all body types and shapes.

$14 $20 at Amazon

The most comfortable shoes you'll ever own. (Photo: Amazon)

Ladies and gentlemen, please meet the Konhill sneakers, beloved by Amazon shoppers — including legions of nurses and podiatrists. These lightweight mesh slip-ons have a sock-like fit and a deliciously cushioned insole that provides bounce and lift.

"I am on my feet for 12-plus hours at a time," shares one nurse. "I have spent hundreds on shoes over the last few years attempting to find a shoe that is comfortable for me...These are proving to be one of the best purchases I have made...It feels like I am either not wearing shoes, or maybe wearing slippers."

$35 $49 at Amazon

Cuddle up with this cozy sweater. (Photo: Amazon)

The Anrabess sweater has an oversized fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a flattering high-low asymmetric hem. The sweater is made of a super-soft woven blend and comes in 28 gorgeous options — all chic solids and colorblock prints, which are so on-trend right now. It has a near-perfect rating thanks to its easy fit, stylish look, and cozy feel.

"If you’re turtleneck-averse, take it from a shopper who says it’s as comfortable as turtlenecks come. “I hate turtlenecks, but this one is soft, loose and not confining,” said one. “The material is exceptionally soft and forgiving. I wore it yesterday to work with black leggings and knee boots and felt fabulous. I actually love it so much I am washing it now to wear to dinner with my family.”

$42 $55 at Amazon

You'll never want to take these off. (Photo: Amazon)

The cushioned construction has earned praise from a nursing student who wrote, “These shoes are the best sneakers I have ever worn! I started out nursing school wearing clogs...and my feet would kill me after wearing them for just three hours. I bought these because it said they were super cushioned and make your feet feel supported and they definitely do just that. Best purchase I have made for nursing school.”

“I’m a nurse. I bought them for work for good support,” wrote another. “I love these shoes... Not one shift has gone by where I haven’t been complimented on them either...great price, great support.”

$27 $43 at Amazon

Slip into comfort. (Photo: Amazon)

These New Balance kicks have picked up plenty of accolades (How plenty? Try 28,000 five-star reviews), which may be partly why they're a top seller. Even professional "dog" whisperers rave about New Balance sneakers: Board-certified podiatrist Ernest L. Isaacson recommends NBs due to their comfort and support, while Dr. Nelya Lobkova agrees that the brand is “great for prevention and generalized foot soreness.”

It's not hard to see why the shoe is so popular: It has a cushioned memory foam insert for extra padding on your feet, yet they're light as a cloud. It comes in 11 different colors, and (and this is a big and for many of us) it's available in wide widths.

$55 $65 at Amazon

So much to love about this Columbia jacket, including the nearly $50 discount! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in women's insulated shells, the Columbia Mighty Lite is more than just a long, flattering, femme jacket. It's simultaneously ultralight and warm, and it's performance wear too! Say you want to go for a jog on a cold morning, the patented Heat Reflective design retains heat while dissipating moisture.

The Mighty Lite repels stains and it's machine washable, so it'll always look fresh. Other details that make this a standout: thumb-hole cuffs, the two-way zipper, zippered pockets and attractive geometric stitching.

One of the jacket's 5,000 five-star fans wrote: "Incredibly thin, shockingly warm. Item arrived just when the Carolinas dipped down into the teens. This ultra thin ULTRA warm coat kept me amazingly warm for how thin it is. The size is spot on, I am a herbaceous 5’6 size 14 160 lbs. This coat had no problem handling these hips. Extremely comfortable. Highly recommended! Oh and why did anybody mention the shimmering fabric on the inside? Too fun!"

Starting at $93 (was $140)

How cool is this? The Levi's Sherpa jacket is 40 percent off! (Photo: Amazon)

Buy this cozy cutie for him — or yourself! Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket is the No. 1 bestselling men's jacket, but women are loving it too. The 100 percent cotton denim classic has warm Sherpa insulation through the body and collar — and it's good-looking. No wonder it's earned over 8,000 five-star fans (male and female alike) on Amazon.

One savvy shopper wrote: "OK, so, for starters I'm a woman, ha. I really loved the style of this jacket but I was worried, based on reviews, that the women's version would be a bit too cropped on me...[This one] fits perfectly on me, and falls right where I wanted it to — right about hip length...This jacket is surprisingly warm, though, thanks to the Sherpa lining...I really like the hidden pocket on the inside of the jacket — it's a good size for your phone or wallet."

$59 $98 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

