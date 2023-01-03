13 Amazon fashion finds Yahoo readers couldn't get enough of in 2022, starting at $9

From comfy sweaters to cozy socks, these are some of the most popular fashion styles that Yahoo readers bought on Amazon in 2022. (Photo: Amazon)

We're a few days into 2023, and now that holiday shopping is behind us, we can focus on all the goodies we've been neglecting to get for ourselves — with cute clothes at the top of the list. Amazon fashion trends come and go, but there are some items shoppers really clung to in 2022 that will carry over well into this year. Flattering and flowy or cozy and cute, we've rounded up the Amazon fashion finds shoppers couldn't get enough of in the last year — some of them are even on sale! Scroll on for our reader faves, starting at just $9.

LILLUSORY Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $44 $55 Save $11 For over 4,200 five-star reviewers, this sweater is "the one" — it hides flaws, looks great and keeps them comfortable. You can get it in 37 colors, from basic neutral shades like khaki and navy to festive prints. $44 at Amazon

Lee Lee Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight-Leg Jean $33 $35 Save $2 Lee's motto is "The Brand That Fits," and with over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean stay true to the purpose. These are designed looser through the hips with a stretchy material that moves with you. $33 at Amazon

MIHOLL Miholl Lace Sleeve Top $26 $38 Save $12 With nearly 40,000 five-star reviews, this is one of the most popular tops on Amazon. This femme top is light and flattering with peekaboo lace sleeves, so your arms can be covered up but still breathe. Choose from 42 colors and styles. $26 at Amazon

Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket $27 $43 Save $16 with 10% off coupon Kind of like an extra-thick flannel shirt, this shacket will become your fall-through-spring go-to. We love that it's giving the best kind of '90s vibes. 3,000 five-star fans have already added this shacket to their wardrobe — and you can too! Choose from 13 different colors. $27 at Amazon

MEROKEETY Merokeety Soft Chunky Knit Open Front Cardigan $35 $50 Save $15 with $5 coupon The mega-popular Merokeety sweater is just what the weather forecast ordered! This cozy cardigan has already garnered over 17,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. It comes in 40 colors and styles in sizes Small to XX-Large. $35 at Amazon

MOERDENG Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket $41 $90 Save $49 Need a coat to get you through winter? Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers give this ski jacket a five-star rating. Get it in classic black or something bold like purple or fluorescent green. $41 at Amazon

ANRABESS Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater $43 $61 Save $18 Along with more than 18,000 five-star reviews, this chic sweater has an oversized fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a flattering high-low asymmetric hem. Altogether, it has an easy fit, stylish look and cozy feel. $43 at Amazon

Amazon Trendoux Winter Gloves $9 $14 Save $5 with 10% off coupon Need some protection for your hands this winter? Made with conductive yarn spun from spandex and polyester, these screen-friendly gloves come in nine different colors and range in sizes from medium to extra large — and there are over 33,000 five-star fans that rave about them. $9 at Amazon

Urban CoCo Urban CoCo Drape Front Cardigan $26 $50 Save $24 With more than 19,000 five-star fans, this loose and drapey cardigan is as forgiving as they come. It has an open front (no buttons, ties or zippers!) and an asymmetrical hem which gives it a backwards mullet flare — business in the back and party in the front. Choose from 27 colors to match any outfit. $26 at Amazon

Fuinloth Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest $30 $36 Save $6 This lightweight vest has nearly 17,000 five-star reviews with shoppers raving about how it keeps you warm but manages to look slimming. It also has handy zip-up pockets, a smooth neckline and a warm polyester lining. Plus, with 19 colors from camel to forest green, there's a perfect hue for you. $30 at Amazon

SATINA Satina High Waisted Leggings Made of a super-soft “buttery” fabric that's thick and opaque, these high-waisted, tummy control leggings fit and flatter various body types. And with more than 61,000 five-star reviews, shoppers love them. They're available in one-size/plus and one-size/regular with 25 colors and prints to choose from. $15 at Amazon

FYC FYC Wool Socks $16 $30 Save $14 Score nearly 50% off these socks loved by nearly 16,000 five-star fans — and get a load of those colors! Not too bright, not too muted: just lovely shades of plum, raspberry, mustard, forest green — all in patterns inspired by 19th century fishermen. $16 at Amazon

Hanes Hanes Ecosmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $11 $18 Save $7 33,000 five-star Amazon reviewers have anointed this sweatshirt staple-worthy. It's as soft as a blanket and eco-conscious, incorporating at least five percent recycled plastic bottles. $11 at Amazon

