'Best skirt ever': This No. 1 Amazon bestseller is flowy, flattering and suddenly on sale

It even has pockets! (Photo: Amazon)

No matter how much you love summer, you’ve got to admit there’s a thrill to fall. The colors, the activity—and the new-school-clothes vibe we never outgrow. If you’re like us, your “fall collection” could use some zhushing. It’s not your fault. Last year at this time, life was "All Sweatpants, All the Time." It’s been a while since we refreshed and rebooted (Get it? Fall boots?). And we’re all lacking the kinds of pieces that make it fun and easy to get dressed for the unpredictable, evolving weather of the season.

Well, we’re here to help, with a guaranteed winner that’s got folks screaming from the rooftops (or at least posting a lot). It’s Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling skirt—flowy, comfortable, and universally flattering—and it just went on sale, dropping from $39 to only $30.

With more than 5,000 five-star reviews, the Exlura high-waisted swing skirt is causing quite a stir. This shopper, who titles her review “Perfect skirt,” offers an enthusiastic overview: “This skirt is well made, comfortable, and stylish! I want it in every color!… If you have curves, it flatters them. If you don’t, it creates an hourglass. Love it! And the length is perfect!...”

A “back-to-school” skirt for grown-ups. (Photo: Amazon)

In 10 unexpected options, including a gorgeous powder-blue polka-dot (above), this beyond-basic basic means business—or pleasure. Depending on the print and footwear, it can be ideal for work, weekends, or a night out. Our favorite thing about it? The wide elastic waist. So…as gentle on the body (and the ego) as sweatpants, but pretty enough to say, “I’m back, baby!”

Shoppers rave about the thoughtful styling and the comfy fit: “The skirt has beautiful pleating and falls in a very flattering way,” says a five-star fan. “I love the elastic waistband and pockets!” An easy A-line cut makes the soft, silky poly-blend fabric flow gently as you walk. No clinging anywhere.

Reviewers appreciate that: “I’m 5’3” 185 lbs, wide hips, and got an XL,” reports a shopper who posted a gorgeous selfie in the mustard yellow version. “…This fits and feels amazing! Great material…not see-through, and the waistline is stretchy but thick, so it doesn’t press down on your skin.”

This subtle animal print would be divine with a chunky cropped cardigan. (Photo: Amazon)

What’s amazing about this piece is that it has a totally different personality in different prints and colors. It can be sophisticated, playful, understated, or bold. You can pair it with boots, strappy evening shoes or sneakers. Not sure how to choose? Maybe the answer is not to choose—or rather, to grab a couple while you can get them at a hefty discount. Two or three of these beauties can revive your entire fall wardrobe — and they’ll be just as useful when spring rolls around.

“Wow this is a great skirt!” say a fan. “… [It] looks and feels expensive…” And yet, it can be yours for a mere 30 bucks. One shopper bottom-lines it with these four syllables: “Best skirt ever.”

So if your jeans are a little tight, your work pants not quite buttoning, remember that your Exlura swing skirt always fits. Pull it on. You’ll feel great, look great, and float through the world with effortless grace and confidence. And isn’t that what “new school clothes” are all about?

