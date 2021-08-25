Who knew you could get Amazon's No. 1 bestselling vacuum with all the bells and whistles for only $80?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Eureka! This lightweight beauty has it all — strong suction and tools galore. (Photo: Amazon)

We've been spending more time at home with our furry friends, and our bond has only deepened. But so has the layer of pet hair on our floors, couch, bed, etc.

To combat our No. 1 pet peeve (detached fur), we're eyeing Amazon's No. 1 bestselling upright vacuum with all the fixins: Eureka NEU182A PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner! And get this — its price is in the double digits!

The $80 wonder comes with a seven-inch crevice tool, a dusting brush and an upholstery tool to get up all that pet hair up once and for all. (For an ultra-hairy sitch, you can also upgrade to the model with a pet turbo brush for an extra $9.) Despite all these features, it's lightweight and easy to use.

This sucker attacks carpets, shag rugs and hard floors with gusto (it has five height settings), while the smooth wheels ensure it treads lightly. Plus, you don't have to empty it often, thanks to it's extra large 4.1-liter-capacity dust cup.

With its strong suction, special features and low price, we aren't surprised that this Amazon Choice vacuum has garnered over 34,000 five-star ratings!

One five-star customer joked: "Whoa...this vacuum really sucks!! Eureka lol! It picks up everything!! The canister is more than one third full after one use. Grossly cool! I’m looking forward to a better night's sleep." Another punny fan said: "I am floored!...Lightweight, easy to use, incredibly easy to put together. It works amazingly, and it was soooooooo easy to clean...I’m almost ashamed at how much dust it and stuff it picked up. I tidy up almost daily and clean weekly and I didn’t even know all of that was on the floor."

This queen of clean also comes in a majestic power purple. (Photo: Amazon)

Pet owners are delighted with this Eureka model. One grateful shopper said, "I have two long-haired dogs, so my carpeted areas are a nightmare! This vacuum exceeded my expectations, especially for the great price! I bought it expecting it to be a temporary one until I can invest in better due to the price... but this one is amazing!" The owner of a 24-pound Maine Coon gushed: "I can't believe how well this vacuum works...It really packs a punch."

The attached tools really take this vacuum over the top for many customers. One reported: "The power [the attachments] hold is awesome. I use them on the couch, curtains, and bed comforters. This is a powerful vacuum." Another said: "I am obsessed! I used the crevice tool for dust on my blinds and it worked. It really helps to use a vacuum on dust when you're allergic to dust like me."

