Oh, the slimming trickery of a vertical stripe and a 7/8 cut! Amazon's $19 leggings 'shape, tighten and smooth'

These slim and trim leggings from Amazon Essentials start at just $19!

How cool is the vertical stripe? It draws the eye up and down your suddenly-longer leg. Meanwhile, the stripe interrupts the main pant color, creating an illusion that your leg is narrower than it truly is.

What if we take this deceit a step further and crop the pant ever-so-slightly to a 7/8 length. This elongates your frame by hitting just above the ankle, making you appear a little too leggy for your leggings. You poor beautiful thing!

Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Legging has so many great tricks up its pant leg, including a slim price of just $19!

The fashion-forward 7/8 length is hot. Leggings this length (aka midis) have been flying off the shelves of other major retailers (Lululemon, Athleta) too. But we are into Amazon leggings' side stripe and $19 tag!

Shoppers love the smooth fit. Those with shorter legs are super into the fact that they fit them just right rather than the usual issue (pants running long). They also enjoy the comfort of the soft, machine washable fabric. And they are great for workouts too — their original mission. (We got distracted by the sleek look.)

These come in 12 colors and styles (including solid and colorblock), sizes XS to XXL!

Shop it: Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Legging, $19 to $21

Smooth black leggings with an electric blue line. (Photo: Amazon)

Flattery is everything

Fans of this full-coverage mid-rise legging like how slim and trim they look in this style.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Perfect active leggings, shapes, tightens and smooths without being see-through! Oooh my goodness... These are the best-fitting legging I've ever purchased.... The best I've ever purchased in my life... I bought two of these... These are so comfortable and flattering!!!... Comfortable for walking and exercising or just lounging around the house.... Flattering because these leggings shapes, tightens and smooths your figure, and you can't see through these bad girls ... I am in love!!! Seriously... Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Activewear got it right! Buy! Buy! Buy!"

Another shopper added: "These are great leggings. I love the length and flattering fit because of the compression. Good price too."

Shop it: Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Legging, $19 to $21

A splash of bold is always a good choice. (Photo: Amazon)

Tall and small!

Surprisingly, the 7/8 length look works on all heights, customers say. To help you visualize your fit, the inseam measures 25"; front rise is 10".

"Awesome," wrote one appreciative shopper. "I'm 5'2" and the length goes almost to my ankle. So they are basically full-length leggings for me. I love them. Comfy, sturdy and well made. Shiny material, not cottony. These are pretty much everything I want in a legging for working out."

Another thrilled shopper said: "7/8 leggings are the best length for everyone. So happy. So so so happy. These 7/8 leggings are done perfectly. On someone taller these will fall like true 7/8, and on someone shorter like myself, they are full length. Plus these seem really well made."

Shop it: Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Legging, $19 to $21

Go black on gray for a more subtle effect. (Photo: Amazon)

Daily comfort

These stretchy mid-rise pants are made with a flat, wide waistband to maximize comfort. The flatlock stitching helps prevents chafing and increases durability. Shoppers say the polyester-spandex blend is pleasingly soft to the touch.

"Wonderful leggings and soooo comfortable," one customer raved. "I have been searching for a comfortable pair of leggings I could wear to do almost anything in, especially on lazy days.... I'm 5'1" and weigh 105 lbs. I tried petites, capris, most expensive, less expensive leggings and nothing felt right. All I wanted to do is look good, relax after a busy day and take care of the usually busy chores. I finally found what I was looking for. I love these leggings! They are made extremely well, have enough give to them for bending and other activities, and are extremely comfortable. The style and colors are classy, and I do intend to get more."

Shop it: Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Legging, $19 to $21

Let's get vertical! (Photo: Amazon)

Ready for action

And of course we want our workout clothing to move with us. Shoppers report that these sporty performance pants truly perform.

One athletic wearer said: "Great workout pants. ... They are squat proof and wash well. I do a HIIT-type workout and these are quickly becoming a fav for running, rowing and weights. I highly recommend."

Another added: "Wore these to the gym and to teach a yoga class and they didn't let me down. They are great at wicking away sweat, and they look nice if I throw a sweater or hoodie on top and run an errand. Really nice leggings here at a nice price."

Shop it: Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Legging, $19 to $21

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

