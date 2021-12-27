Amazon's 60 absolute best end-of-year deals — starting at just $9

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon post-Xmas roundup (Photos: Amazon)

Welcome to the week between Christmas and New Years, when some of the year's most jaw-dropping deals drop down our virtual chimneys. Seasoned shoppers wait till now to snatch up that electronic, smart-home, kitchen or fashion goody they've been eyeing all year. Well, this year's no different, and, natch, Amazon's on the case, with bargains galore for your home, your wardrobe, and your on-the-go enjoyment.

Remember: You'll get free shipping on all your purchases if you have Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? We can fix that — just sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (By the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Now, here are the best end-of-year deals our shopping experts have spotted on Amazon:

TVs

TCL, 4K, UHD, HDR.... C'mon, any set boasting that many acronyms has got to be great! (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're an apartment dweller looking to finally go big with your TV game or a spacious-home owner on the prowl for a second set for your den, 55 inches is a just-right size. With that in mind, we give you the TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, on sale now for $220 off its regular price. This set's state-of-the-art resolution will give you clarity like you've never seen before and produce literally millions of hues on the color spectrum. Thanks to its built-in Roku, it also offers access to thousands of streaming channels through a personalizable (Is that even a word? It is now!) home screen. And for those of you who like to control your viewing vocally, Siri, Hey Google and Alexa await your command.

$380 $600 at Amazon

Check out more great TV deals below:

Headphones, earbuds and audio gear

Story continues

You know you're just a smart, smart shopper, but if everyone else sees these and thinks you're an audiophile, go with it! (Photo: Amazon)

Over-the-ear headphones have long stopped being the choice of nostalgia-philes and ironic hipsters. Nay, many people find them better performing and more comfortable than earbuds. (Are your really meant to walk around with a knob of hard plastic lodged in your eardrum?) And when your choice of cans is Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, you get the added benefit of showing the world your good taste. About that performance, though: These Studio 3s feature adaptive noise cancelation to keep the outside world at bay; real-time audio calibration; Bluetooth technology; compatibility with Apple and Android phones; and they'll keep the tunes (or podcasts or e-book-ing) going for up to 22 hours on a single charge. Another impressive number? They're over 40 percent off right now in Matte Black and Shadow Gray (above).

$200 $350 at Amazon

Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:

Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets

Don't you think it's time you crossed the threshold and got yourself a Portal? This markdown couldn't be more welcoming. (Photo: Amazon)

Let's keep the particularly-ridonculous-deal theme going, shall we? How 'bout a Facebook Portal with 10” Touch Screen Display for over $100 off? While we'd like to think we won't be spending quite so much time videoconferncing in the coming days, the truth is, it's likely here to stay, for better or worse. And Portal is the way to do it. Whether you do your tete-a-tetes, hangs and biz meetings on WhatsApp, Zoom or Messenger, you'll appreciate the clarity and adaptability. Our fave feature? Its Smart Camera, which automatically pans to keep everyone on the other end in frame; and Smart Sound, which enhances your voice while minimizing background noise. Add photo displaying, music listening and e-reading, and you've found your next essential component.

$79 $179 at Amazon

Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:

Gaming

"Good will toward men" is all fine and well while your singing carols and drinking egg nog, but it's time to get back to bludgeoning, impaling and conquering. (Photo: Amazon)

Now at the low, low price of $30 (66 percent off!), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox One Standard Edition is the latest installment of the award-winning, crazy-popular, dare we say pantheonic AS franchise. And why not? It's got political intrigue, journeys to strange, forbidding foreign lands; homeland settlement, real-time character development and, of course, lots of raiding, fighting and pillaging. So plug in, settle back and get your Viking on as you take on the dastardly Saxon hordes. Hate them so much!

$30 $60 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

At half its regular price, this Echo is a resounding deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Perhaps not the newest, but the most popular of the series, the Echo Dot Smart speaker (3rd Gen) is half-price this post-holiday week. What can it do for you? What can't it do might be a better question. You can: make calls, listen to music, communicate with family members, plan your schedule, check the news, make a restaurant reservation, adjust your home's thermostat, to name just a few tasks that'll immediate get easier. Just plug it in, connect via Alexa, and you've begun your journey to the future of life management.

$20 $40 at Amazon

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

Do a Roomba every day without cutting a rug...or scratching a parquet floor. (Photo: Amazon)

Look, we all know the day of robot domination is coming, but while we're still in charge, why not use their mind-bending capabilities to keep our floors clean? And why not save over 100 bucks doing it? The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum features its 3 Stage ("loosen," "lift" and "suction") Cleaning system to dislodge and dispose of even the most stubborn schmutz. It can also be vocally directed, and programmed to do its appointed rounds at the same time every day. Hard floors, plush carpet, slick tile — none are a match for the 692. Grab one now (in Charcoal Gray) for just $177 and make underfoot unpleasantness a thing of the past.

$177 $300 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

When it comes to Pot dealers, Instant has never given us a beat product. (Photo: Amazon)

One of the most popular Instant Pots on the market is the Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Guess why. Cuz it features 11 functions all in one machine, silly! Particularly game changing about this model? The lid allows you to air fry. That's in addition to, roasting, baking, dehydrating, pressure cooking and, let's see, six other things, all of them at your one-touch command. The EvenCrisp Technology delivers the crunch you want using 95 percent less oil. This deal — $50 off! — is for the 6-quart model, which is more than capacious enough to sate even the hungriest brood.

$100 $150 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

Had a hair-raising holiday season? Fine; now start working on keeping it attached to your head. (Photo: Amazon)

Many of us are going to lose our hair, or watch helpless as it tragically thins out. But it doesn't have to happen that way, or at least not that fast. Not if you've got Purad'or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo at your disposal. Pura D'or is made with a blend of 17 active herbal ingredients, including nettle extract, saw palmetto and argan oil, to name a few. It also includes biotin, an essential nutrient that helps promote thickness, and niacin, which helps to improve scalp health. So, after a hoiday season that might have had you pulling your hair out, grab a bottle now, save ten bucks and keep every precious lock intact, healthy and luxurious.

$30 $40 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

She's ready for anything...including throttling the photographer who cut her head off. But, hey, she's nice and warm. (Photo: Amazon)

The good news? On December 23, our days started getting longer again and we began our march back to springtime. The bad news? It's still pretty %@#%!ing cold out there and bound to get frostier. If you weren't lucky enough to get some trusty winter outerwear for Christmas, go ahead and take matters into your own hands — while leaving a nice chunk of change in your pockets — with the Columbia Women's Peak to Park Mid Insulated Jacket. It's got a drop tail (translation: extra tushy protection), water-resistant fabric and down-style baffling. Speaking of baffling: How is this ultra-toasty, stylish, goes-with-anything, imported garment just $120? In any event, it probably won't be this deep-discounted for long, so you best snatch one up ASAP.

$120 $180 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding and Home

Would you look at her? With that level of comfort and support at this price, we're gonna say "Yass, Queen!" even if she's using the standard or king size. (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes to pillows, we all live in pursuit of that Golilocks mean — comfy and soft, yet durable and supportive. Well, "just right" has arrived with these Himoon Bed Pillows. They're structured enough to keep your head from disappearing into a pile of fluff, while cuddling it into a state of delighted repose. Made of 100 percent microfiber, they'll stay cool and inviting to your skin. Best of all, right now they're only $27 a pair in queen size, one third off their regular price. When it comes to this deal, if you snooze, you lose...and you also won't snooze well. So don't snooze now, so you can snooze later is what we're saying?

$29 for Queen $40 at Amazon

Check out more bedding and home deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.