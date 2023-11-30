Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2023 — plus 7 more winners, all on sale

Amazon editors divulge their favorite books of the year — and the top ones are all on sale! (Amazon)

If you were around in the mid-90s you may remember a hip little online book shop called Amazon. Well, it grew way up and expanded mightily, but the book editors at Amazon never broke their focus. Once again, this year, they've read thousands of titles to bring us an awesome list of the Best Books of 2023. It's live and stacked with excellent ideas for you and everyone on your list.

Their top pick (drum roll...) is The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride. The runaway New York Times bestseller and Amazon bestseller is a murder mystery wrapped in classic American literary fiction, spinning an entrancing tale of small-town secrets and the people who keep them. "One of the great American novels of our time," says Amazon editor Al Woodworth.

Below are Amazon editors' top picks of 2023 from the 100-title list, plus we've highlighted five category standouts, including Best Non-Fiction, Best Science Fiction/Fantasy, Best Romance and more. And guess what? Alongside all the holiday deals kicking around at Amazon, we were thrilled to find that every title below is on sale in either paperback or hardcover — and they'll all arrive by Christmas, so if you need a great gift for the book-lover in your life, we suggest one (or two, or three...) of these titles for under the tree.

Amazon 'The Berry Pickers' by Amanda Peters (Catapult) $23 $27 Save $4 In this "stunning debut" (People) from author Amanda Peters, a young Mi'kmaq girl goes missing in Maine, sparking a decades-long mystery. Amazon Editorial Director Sarah Gelman shares that "the whole team was blown away by this debut novel," which is "perfect for fans of Celest Ng and Ann Patchett." Gelman adds, "This quietly beautiful book will break, then mend, your heart." This novel is both an Editors' Pick and an Amazon bestseller. $23 at Amazon

Amazon 'Fourth Wing — The Empyrean, #1' by Rebecca Yarros (Macmillan) $17 $30 Save $13 This bestseller from In the Likely Event author Rebecca Yarros ensconces readers in the world of an elite war college for dragon riders, mixing suspense and sexiness with fantasy and adventure for a thoroughly engrossing story. "Prepare to be fully immersed!" exclaims Amazon editor Kami Tei. "For those who grew up with the Harry Potter and Hunger Games series, this saga is the adult version — thrilling, action-packed, and spicy at times. Dragons, fighting and romance, what more can you want!?" Indeed! $17 at Amazon

Amazon 'King: A Life' by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) $17 $35 Save $18 How did Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. become the extraordinary man that changed the world forever — and how did he find the bravery to fight for justice despite knowing the incredible risks? This vividly written bio helps provide answers (and context), including recently declassified FBI files. "I devoured this in two days," Woodworth confesses. "A remarkable biography of the gutting hardships and heroics of a man who changed the world." $17 at Amazon

Amazon 'Holly' by Stephen King (Scribner) $16 $30 Save $14 From the horror-suspense king comes the story of one resourceful woman's quest to find the truth behind multiple disappearances in a midwestern town. Wilson says Holly is "retro King horror at its best in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse between an unassuming couple committing unspeakable crimes and PI Holly Gibney. With tension that coils tighter with every chapter, this unforgettable novel will thrill longtime King fans and newcomers alike." And it's nearly 50% off! $16 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

