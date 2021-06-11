Amazon slashed $275 off this whisper-quiet robovac-mop hybrid, just for today: 'Can't live without it'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is it a vacuum? Is it a mop? It's both! (Photo: Amazon)

As any techie or clean freak will tell you, not all robot vacs are created equal. Some get tangled up in pet hair. Others have a penchant for dramatics any time they get near a ledge.

If you’re on the hunt for a stellar vac that doesn’t require babysitting, then listen up: Amazon has one that goes above and beyond — and it’s on sale for $275 off, just for today. You’ll pay $525 right now, down from $800. And...wait for it...it’s also a mop! That’s right: The vacuum-mop hybrid means you don’t have to remember to vacuum before you mop, and vice versa — it does it all for you. It’s like having your own little all-in-one cleaning robot.

The Ecovacs Deebot T8 utilizes laser navigation and multi-floor mapping to get an accurate layout of your space. It knows exactly which spots in your home need more coverage, and how to avoid slippers, stray toys, and furniture as it glides between chairs, under your bed, and around your kitchen. It’s also app-compatible, so you can schedule cleanings and set no-go zones.

It runs for an impressive 180 minutes before returning to its charging pad for some extra juice. It’s great for those with allergies, too — a three-filter system sifts through 99 percent of particle matter. You also don’t have to worry about emptying the vac out for over 30 days — it self-cleans by disposing of debris into an included bin.

Shop it: Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum & Mop Cleaner, $525 (was $800), amazon.com

No mess stands a chance. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers love how whisper-quiet the vac is — no annoying whirring sound! You can even run it at night.

“Little vacuum, big results,” one shopper shared. “After using it for a few weeks, I’m very impressed with all of the features and the quality of DEEBOT. The app is great and the DEEBOT mapped the layout of the house very well and got under all of the dressers and couches...Unlike other robots, it’s not overly loud, doesn’t get stuck easily, and avoids objects very well.”

Others love how much time it saves:

“Works very well!” a shopper shared. “Love that it has both a vacuum and mop feature; will recommend to my friends and family. Now I can not live without it. What a time saver for my busy day. Gets around furniture with ease. My pets get a kick out of watching it go by as well. Dependable and look forward to many years with my Deebot!”

In short: “My only regret is that I didn't buy this sooner,” one shopper reported. “It is amazing and such a time saver!”

