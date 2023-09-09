Cord chaos? This $15 surge protector has 6 pivoting outlets — grab it while it's 50% off

What is it?

Do you have an appliance with a cord that just always seems to get in the way? Too many are built with older outlets in mind, instead of having sideways plugs that run along the wall and save space. Thankfully, there's a solution: a six-in-one pivoting outlet system. This handy device is both a surge protector and multi-outlet in one!

Why is it a good deal?

Right now the Echogear Wall Outlet with USB Ports & Surge Protection is just $15 — that's 50% off! For this price you'll get rid of that rat's nest of wires in your home that just don't look good, and are also hard to maneuver.

Why do I need this?

Cable management is important. This outlet makes it easy to adjust them to the front or to the side, and it solves the issue of a brick-sized, plug-blocking outlet access to adjacent plugs (looking at you, every Google smart-home device ever).

On top of those features, the EchoGear also filters out "dirty" power. Not sure what that means? Basically, it boils down to high-demand appliances in your home — like a washer and dryer or a blender — creating a surge throughout your home's power network that can interfere with sensitive electronics. This gadget prevents that surge from reaching anything plugged into it. In fact, the company is so secure in its ability to perform up to spec that the device includes a $25,000 equipment warranty for any connected devices.

We'd like to put in a plug for this amazing product — six of them, in fact! (Photo: Amazon)

What customers say:

More than 15,000 customers are raving about its space-saving features. "This is the fifth one of these I have purchased," said one. "The unit is versatile, and that is its key feature. The ability to rotate each of the six outlets helps both with shorter cords and in keeping things closer to the wall, without plugs and cords intruding deeply into room space. The fact that it also serves as a surge protector is an added bonus. Although it covers the entire outlet on a standard electrical outlet, it makes it up by providing six outlets. But again, its flexibility is the key."

"Someone had their thinking cap on when they designed this one," gushed another. The variable aim you can do with the receptacle is very beneficial in a tight area. Love the 1,800 joule protection too. Won't have to worry about getting something fried in a power surge or lightning strike. Since most insurance policies have a $1,000 deductible, this little jewel can save you some major bucks."

This customer practically sang the praises of the surge protector. "The rotating feature of this product is what I like most. Helps ensure that all of my computer components are surge-protected and that they all fit perfectly. You are also able to remove the wall plate and screw this into the outlet, which is also a plus."

If this isn't quite what you're looking for, don't worry: Echogear has a ton of other accessories on sale, too.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

TVs

Tablets and tech

