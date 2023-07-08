The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 75%
Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the Amazon sale to put together a handy rundown of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best early Prime Day deals? Well, you can score a popular Fire TV for just $65. Or maybe fan favorite earbuds for just $16? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Watching your favorite shows just got better, thanks to this smart TV. Also smart: Getting it for a mind-blowing $65.
Need a TV for the guest room, dorm room, garage or kitchen? This Insignia 24-incher offers a vibrant HD view and comes with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube TV and more.
"I bought this to replace an older television, and it's great," a five-star reviewer raved. "The picture quality is perfect, and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Relieve your back — and arms and legs and more — with this popular at-home massager. Get it for $25 off!
This massage gun comes in tres handy when you don’t want to book an appointment with, or shell out a ton of money on, a masseuse. Instead, grab hold of it, take aim and melt away into a state of calm. It has multiple attachments for getting into all your bodily nooks and crannies, all of which can be deployed at one of five power levels.
One shopper exclaimed: "Whoa...Wow! Wow! Wow!" They added, "With a brushless motor and a very efficient and quiet mechanism, this little powerhouse massages deep even on the lowest setting. You can have it on the lowest setting and press as hard as you want. It doesn't slow down, it doesn't strain, it doesn't skip a beat."
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds
Between the easy setup, impressive battery life and ridiculously low price, this is one deal you don't want to miss.
These buds are IPX5 waterproof, which means you don't want to wear them in the shower, but you can use them in a rainstorm or during a sweaty workout without worry. They deliver 22 hours of battery power on a charge, and the case provides another day's worth of listening! Fans are loving every minute of it.
"These are so comfortable in my small ears," one reviewer declared. "Noise cancellation is great, easy to use. So far, the battery life is excellent. But please note I do not wear them 24/7 — I may pop them in when I'm doing chores at the barn or stuff around the house. But because I cannot hear anything even with one of them on, I have to remove them often!"
Fab Totes 6 Pack Foldable Blanket Storage Bags
Store all of your off-season items with these handy (and foldable) bags — they're over 60% off right now when you use the on-page coupon and promo code.
Tired of using bulky totes and bags to sock things away for the off-season? Stock up on Fab Totes' 6 Pack Storage Bags. The foldable storage bin neatly allows you to pack clothes, blankets and more into the organizer. The bags are also durable — the handles are reinforced with two additional layers of thick fabric.
"Well made and roomy!" an organized shopper shared. "These are wonderful. I got them for my winter clothes and sweaters. They were so big I didn't need all six for that purpose. Then it hit me: sewing fabric, projects, knitting and yarn supplies! Storage has never been more practical, IMO. And if they are not needed, they fold neatly away — unlike plastic containers.
jumper 14" Laptop
Just about everything you need in a laptop, delivered in one compact, crazy-cheap package.
This Jumper 14-inch laptop is down to just $289 from its usual price of $1,100 and includes 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a processor that can reach 2.4GHz in speed. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "This is faster, better quality, smoother, lighter, brighter [than my old laptop] and so simple and easy to use. It has superb screen quality, particularly watching movies but even for gaming," one smitten user said. "I'm using it for online shopping, emails, video, TV, YouTube, social media and chat and its working smoothly for everything. What a great buy!!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
