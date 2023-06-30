Stock up on free (yes, free!) Kindle must-read books 'til midnight

From love stories to action thrillers, these page-turners will have you captivated from beginning to end. (Photo: Amazon)

If you've got summer travel in the works, don't forget to add a few books to your Kindle. Right now is the time to stock up on e-books — Amazon is offering free (free!) digital versions of some of its bestsellers for Stuff Your Kindle Day. You can check out a slew of books, all for $0!

Stuff Your Kindle Day includes reading material for all literary tastes. Thrillers, romance, sci-fi, historical fiction, non fiction: there’s a page-turner (or should we say, page-swiper?) for everyone in this sale, and you’ll save big on each title by taking advantage of this sale.

Lose yourself in some of these beloved e-books.

"What a great story," said a fan. "This had me laughing, crying and not wanting to put the book down!!! I love this story of Daniel and Six. We all have that one relationship that we have that just brings a smile to our faces and also defeats all odds!!"

Amazon Liar Liar $0 $5 Save $5 The first book in the Pelican Point series follows Willa Dimitriou, who moves next door to her late friend Ruthie's brother and two children to help them move past their grief. Willa is sworn to never tell the family about why she moved, which makes things complicated after she falls in love with the whole family $0 at Amazon

"I swear Christine Gael can do no wrong when it comes to writing," said a happy reader. "This was another phenomenal read. I loved Willa she was put in such a hard spot by Ruthie but she did such a great job of taking care of everyone. The kids were such great characters right along with Mac. This was a quick, heartfelt and cozy read. I can't wait to read the next book in the series."

Shared one fan: "This book proved to be an action-packed thriller of the highest caliber with the heroes chasing the villain to various countries around the world, keeping me reading late into the night. I quickly developed a bond with several of the characters and now have a vested interest in how their roles will play out in the rest of the series I have come to expect only excellence from Jack Mars!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

