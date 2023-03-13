DeWalt power tools are on sale at Amazon — save 40% on a cordless drill and driver kit

These Dewalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects. (Photo: Amazon)

Now that we're well into the new year, how is that honey-do list coming? This might the deal that helps those pesky home improvement projects get completed. We're talking about saving up to nearly 60% on DeWalt power tools and accessories. DeWalt is a premier tool brand. Don't believe us? Next time you pass by a construction site, have a look at what the crew is using — you'll see DeWalt's trademarked yellow-and-black arsenal everywhere because they're compact, lightweight and, most importantly, powerful.

Some jobs call for smaller tools, and this compact Dewalt cordless drill and driver kit fits the bill. With 300 unit watts out of power, two different speeds, and a 1/2 inch ratcheting sleeve, there's little that this drill can't do — and it's on sale right now for just $99. That's 40% off!

"Great drill," said one shopper. "The drill is exactly what you expect from DeWalt. It’s great. The light is very handy. The bag is well made and fits the drill and charger. It doesn’t fit much else. I was able to fit two bit containers in it with the drill and charger. Still a great buy and very happy."

Have a leak under the sink? Need to fix insulation in the crawl space? No matter the situation, this little handheld work light can help you see what you're doing.

"The BEST LED light there is, bar none. I bought this light a month ago, it solidly locks onto Dewalt 20Volt batteries and lasts a very long time. I am so impressed with it that I will buy another. Don’t waste your time and money on other lights, this is the one," said one handy man.

This screwdriver/drill combo might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The 1/2 inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a pesky screw, either. On top of all of this, it charges quickly thanks to the included battery charger, and it's lightweight enough that anyone can use it.

"When my partner and I moved into our first place, there were three things I made sure to buy that my parents never had around the house. Batteries in abundance, light bulbs, and a power drill," one reviewer said. "It is the one purchase we made once we moved in, and we have used it at every turn with the perfect quality, carrying bag, and bright light. Not super loud, lots of different drill bits, as well as a battery that I have not charged once in my sporadic year of using it."

These bits bore through effortlessly, leaving no burr marks behind. Even the case is genius, featuring slots matching each bit to its size.

"There are so many features it is hard to describe them," said one of 65,000(!) five-star reviews from verified shoppers. "The tools are easy to extract. There is extra room. But further, the box for the bits is color-coded black while the matching case for the drill bits is color-coded yellow. This saves me time when I am taking the tools from the bag — or picking them up off a bench."

Amazon Dewalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router $156 $219 Save $63 When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this is the kind of router you want (not the one what powers your internet!) $156 at Amazon

With dual LED lights to illuminate the work surface, this router will help you make precision cuts like nothing else. You can adjust the depth of the bit on the fly, while an electronic motor shuts the tool down faster once you turn it off — you know, for safety. There's also a variable speed dial that allows you to adjust the speed of the bit while you cut.

"I bought this because I have about a dozen of Dewalt cordless products and love them!" said one happy fan. "I don’t use a router a lot, but we are building a house now. I’ve had a corded router for 20+ years but wanted something smaller and easier to maneuver. We are using some at least 100-year-old reclaimed pocket door blades that I had to build the jams for and miter the hinges, as well as mortising for the locksets. Works great!"

When you break a nail in a piece of wood, it can be nearly impossible to remove it without a pair of pliers. Even then, sometimes, the nail won't budge. Enter the angle grinder. This handy tool is the ideal choice for cutting nails and screws, as well as things like tile. A slew of safety features make it easy to use, even for complete DIY newbies, and a built-in automatic brake protects against sudden stops.

"I am very impressed with the power of this tool (with a fully charged battery). Even though it is powerful, it is not excessively noisy. I like the safety feature of the trigger - would be nearly impossible for a child to turn it on," one dad said.

Sanding can take a lot of elbow grease, but it doesn't have to. This lightweight orbital sander is less than three pounds total and easy enough for anyone to use. Let it guide your hand as you maneuver it around the surface of whatever you're sanding and it will be free of rough spots in no time at all.

One user called it the only sander you'll ever need. "You want a sander that works? That is of high quality? That gets the job done each and every time? This is it. It doesn’t get much better than a Dewalt sander. Easy to swap out sandpaper and extremely friendly to use for both a beginner and expert sander. You cannot go wrong with this purchase! Ready to go right out of the box!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $518 $650 Save $132 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $288 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 $156 $163 Save $7 See at Amazon

Sharpal 191H Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife Scissors Sharpener $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Oster Baldwyn High-Carbon Stainless Steel 14-piece Knife Block Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Bedding & Home

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert $29 $42 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Anti-Fatigue Rug $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker $100 $140 Save $40 See at Amazon

Auto

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Qifutan Cell Phone Holder $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon