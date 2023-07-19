A 50-inch TV for $290 (that's 35% off), plus steals on Fire Sticks, Ring cams and more
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to stellar markdowns on its own devices? Now you do! On any given day, the e-tail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of smart devices, Fire TVs and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page. Here are our fave finds.
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This set boasts all the most important acronyms — 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG — while allowing you to stream more than a million movies and TV episodes. Four HDMI ports allow for a full smartening up of your home theater game.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$350$400Save $50
Fire TV Stick 4K
This powerful streaming stick provides crystal clear 4K resolution and all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips.
When it comes to streaming devices, it's hard to find a better option than the Fire TV Stick 4K. Between the massive library of compatible apps, the voice control and the ease of use, it's become my go-to streaming stick. Also, it's amazing to be able to ask Alexa to turn off the lights from my remote.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
We know we're always telling you to buy a new TV (see above). But, really...read a book once in a while! This electronic wonder keeps your entire library in one easy-to-access spot.
A question, just as we've passed the year's midpoint: How's that "I'm gonna read more in 2023!" resolution going? The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle holds all your books but weighs just six ounces. It also grants you access to Amazon’s ginormous Kindle library — get thousands of titles delivered straight to your e-reader. Read for up to 10 weeks without needing a recharge. The Paperwhite has a screen that looks like, well, actual paper, so you can get more of that real-book feel. This set comes with its own case and stand.
"When I read about the new Kindle Paperwhite, I really couldn’t believe I needed another device, but I am an avid reader, and it just sounded great," said a satisfied shopper. "I ordered it. I love it. It reads so much like a book, has more memory and holds a charge for longer. It was a great buy."
Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen)
Whether you want a bit more home security or just an easy way to keep an eye on your pets, this camera makes it easy to do both.
The Ring Indoor Camera is easy to set up and use, and it holds a charge for quite a long time. You can even stream the live view through one of your Amazon-compatible devices. And if you want something besides a camera, well, take a look at your options:
