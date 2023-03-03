Amazon's secret device page is bursting with hidden tech deals — up to 50% off

A device for every need. (Photos: Amazon)

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? Now you do! On any given day, the e-tail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page. Here are our current fave finds.

Sure, the 3rd Generation Echo Dot might not have quite as many features as the latest generations, but it does have two big features that make it worthwhile. First, it's inexpensive — just $20 right now. Second of all, it's a great solution for easy access to Alexa. if you need a unit in the bedroom and you don't want to spend a fortune, snatch up this deal.

"We usually have music playing in our house," one happy user shared. "I'm talking half to all of the day almost every day. We listen to pretty much every kind of music there is, and with this thing, if we don't know what we're in the mood for we just say play music and it picks a random style of music or a playlist with all kinds of music and we usually like it."

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet $70 $140 Save $70 The Fire HD 8 Tablet does everything a Kindle can do and more — and now it's at its lowest-ever price! $70 at Amazon

Kindles are great, but the Fire HD 8 Tablet can act as an e-reader, streaming device and so much more. It's great for watching content or roaming the web through Amazon's Silk browser, too. And at 50% off, this is an absolute steal.

"I primarily use this tablet for Kindle e-book reading, but I also browse the internet a little. It's fast. The color is gorgeous and vivid," one five-star reviewer said. "... The screen is a wonderful improvement from my 7-inch device, a delight I wasn't expecting to even notice. I'm very pleased."

This bundle is a lot of bang for the buck, especially when you consider that you're getting not only a Fire TV Stick 4K — one of the best streaming devices on the market, in my opinion — but also a controller that lets you play games directly from the cloud. And it even doubles as a backup controller with the same build quality as a Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Not bad, if I do so say so myself.

"Wow! There is nothing negative that I can say about this Fire Stick. The visual quality is amazing," one gamer said. "I have been a Fire Stick customer for about eight years and the 4k performance is definitely next gen. Love it. Great work, Amazon, keep it up! Oh forgot to mention if you are a Luna gamer, the graphics are uncanny good stuff. Highly recommended!"

Ring offers multiple levels of security systems (and three of them are on sale now), but this starter system is ideal for small homes and studio apartments. It includes a motion sensor, contact sensor, keypad, the range extender and a keypad. If anything sets off the system, you'll receive an alert straight to your phone.

One five-star reviewer said, "It was extremely easy to install and set up. The app gives a step-by-step guide which helps a lot too. The piece of mind that my house is monitored it amazing. Just remember to turn off the alarm before opening the door because the alarm is LOUD!"

Amazon Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router $200 $229 Save $29 Your internet setup lacking oomph and range? With the Eero Pro 6, you'll be able to stay crystal clearly connected, even while hanging with Colonel Mustard in your conservatory. $200 at Amazon

If you have a big home, then you know the struggles of getting Wi-Fi to the far corners of the house. The Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router can cover up to 2,000 square feet of space and support more than 75 different devices at once. It's Wi-Fi 6–compatible for the fastest speeds, and you can expand your network as needed to create a more reliable, more secure internet.

One very pleased user noticed a huge difference: "I originally had a Netgear Nighthawk R7000 Triband router, but since I have a two-story, the rooms at the far back weren’t getting strong signal. The house is 2019 square feet, and even with the antennas (six of them), it still could barely reach the upper rooms. With the Eero Pro 6 mesh system, I only have one SSID and constant coverage. I’ve had absolutely no drops in signal, even with all my devices (seven DirecTV stream boxes, six phones, three tablets, Smart thermostat, Echo Dot, three smart TVs). This was a great buy."

The Fire HD 10 is the larger cousin of the Fire HD 8, but that extra screen size makes it a great option for watching movies or browsing the web. You can access all of your favorite social media apps, and the included keyboard case not only makes it easy to post status updates but also doubles as a screen cover.

"My Fire HD 10 is just the latest in a long line of Kindles. I purchased this one mainly for the upgraded memory. I should have acquired it sooner!" said one user. "For an old duffer like me, it was a pleasant surprise that everything got transferred to the new Fire with great ease. And now I don't have to 'ration' my photos & videos. I am well-pleased the new Fire HD 10."

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $270 $400 Save $130 More than just a high-resolution TV, this entry in the Omni lineup has a host of other appealing features, like built-in Alexa and even two-way video calling (with the right accessory). $270 at Amazon

If you're looking for an easy-to-use, lovely-to-look-at TV, you can't go wrong with the Omni series. Between the support for HDR and Dolby Digital Plus, the 4K resolution, and the easy access to more than one million TV shows and movies, it's a great set-up-and-go set. It comes with a lot of bonus features, too — and right now, it's $120 off.

"Bottom line: This is a great TV. Gaming in 4K and watching movies/shows looks amazing. There are a plethora of options to fine-tune the picture settings," said one happy viewer. "My favorite feature is the Smart-HDR setting which makes SDR look much more detailed and have better contrast. The FireTV OS is my favorite over everything else (Roku, AppleTV). Best purchase I've made in a long time."

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $240 $260 Save $20 We know we're always telling you to buy a new TV (see above). But, really...read a book once in a while! This electronic wonder keeps your entire library in one easy-to-access spot. $240 at Amazon

Want to catch up on your reading in 2023 the modern way? The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle holds all your books but weighs just six ounces. It also grants you access to Amazon’s ginormous Kindle library — get thousands of titles delivered straight to your e-reader. Read for up to 10 weeks without needing a recharge (not a typo). The Paperwhite has a screen that looks like, well, actual paper, so you can get more of that real-book feel. This set comes with its own case and stand.

"When I read about the new Kindle Paperwhite, I really couldn’t believe I needed another device, but I am an avid reader, and it just sounded great," said a satisfied shopper. "I ordered it. I love it. It reads so much like a book, has more memory and holds a charge for longer. It was a great buy."

