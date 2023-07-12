The 50+ best Prime Day 2023 Amazon device deals: Save up to 75% on Fire TVs and more

Presto! Enjoy fantastic savings on Amazon devices, courtesy of pre-Prime Day deals. (Photo: Amazon)

Prime Day brings tons of great deals on Amazon-brand devices available right now? That's right — Amazon has slashed prices on Echo, Ring, Blink and more. These deals are only available for Prime members, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get perks like free 2-day shipping and access to Prime Video for some truly awesome shows you can't find anywhere else. Now, let's get shopping!

The best Prime Day Fire TV deals

Fire TVs are excellent options for a number of reasons, but the most obvious is because they have Alexa baked right in to their interface. And the one above is a whopping $180 off its usual price. Can you say wow? These other options are available, too:

Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV $456 $600 Save $144 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" smart TV $720 $1,050 Save $330 with Prime See at Amazon

Want a way to smarten up your existing entertainment center without buying a new TV? Try a Fire TV Stick. These nifty little devices plug into an HDMI port on your TV and give you access to all the Fire TV features you could ask for, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. Cool, right?

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 with Prime This powerful streaming stick provides crystal-clear 4K resolution and all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips. Save $27 with Prime $23 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the best all-around option. It's affordable, gives you 4K resolution and is lightning fast when navigating the menu. If that's not quite what you're looking for, check these out:

Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $25 $55 Save $30 with Prime See at Amazon

Fire TV Cube $110 $140 Save $30 with Prime See at Amazon

The best Prime Day Echo deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $60 $130 Save $70 The Echo Show 8 is a perfect companion device in the bedroom or the kitchen. Browse recipes, get a news brief or just listen to music — it can do it all. $60 at Amazon

If you have an Alexa-focused smart home setup, then the Echo is likely the centerpiece of it all. The Echo Show display is such an easy way to see the status of all your smart home devices at once, while simultaneously giving you access to streaming services, music, even audiobooks. Use it to flip through recipes while you cook. And if you really want to jazz up dinner, ask Alexa to suggest a recipe (my wife loves that I like to explore cuisines, so thanks Alexa. You've won me big-time husband points.)

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $45 $90 Save $45 See at Amazon

All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $163 $265 Save $102 See at Amazon

Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6" smart display with Alexa and Fire TV built in $182 $280 Save $98 See at Amazon

Of course, smart displays aren't the only options. If you want a smart device in your bedroom that doesn't have a screen, try the Echo Dot. The 5th generation model is at the lowest price it has ever been, and it's absolutely chock-full of features.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 with Prime The Echo Dot 5th Gen with a clock does more than tell the time — it can show song titles, the current weather and much more. Save $30 with Prime $30 at Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock gives major bang for the buck. Only $7 more than the base model, it's worth it alone for seeing the time at a glance — plus, it automatically dims in the evening. You don't have to worry about being woken up by startlingly bright numbers.

Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 with Prime See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 with Prime See at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Echo Studio $155 $200 Save $45 See at Amazon

The best Prime Day Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 An entertainment beast, this speedy tablet comes with 13 hours of battery life, 2GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. $55 at Amazon

Comparing the Fire HD 8 tablet to a Kindle is a bit like comparing a commuter sedan with a sports car — they'll both get you from point A to point B, but one does it in style. The Fire HD 8 tablet works as a Kindle if you want to read, but you can also browse the web, stream Netflix, and a whole lot more. Oh, and did we mention it's down to just $55 instead of $100? There are bundles to check out, too.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $75 $150 Save $75 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet $150 $230 Save $80 See at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) $90 $140 Save $50 This Kindle is not only easy to look at, but comes with a whopping 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. Read to your heart's content! $90 at Amazon

Everyone knows about Kindles, and for good reason: they're the single best reading tablets on the market. I put mine through the wringer, between long periods of time in use and equally as much time spent in a pants or backpack pocket. It's still going strong, and I have access to my favorite reads anytime, anywhere.

Kindle (2022 release) $65 $100 Save $35 See at Amazon

Kindle Kids (2022 release) $75 $120 Save $45 See at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) $105 $170 Save $65 See at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) $125 $190 Save $65 See at Amazon

Kindle Oasis $165 $250 Save $85 See at Amazon

Kindle Scribe (16 GB) $255 $340 Save $85 See at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Eero deals

Amazon really does have their fingers in all the pies. If you have spotty Wi-Fi throughout your home, a new router might be in order — and the Eero mesh router is an ideal choice. At just $45 during this Prime Day sale, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on. You can even pair this with an Echo Dot of the fourth generation or later, and the Dot will serve as a Wi-Fi relay.

Eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender $50 $119 Save $69 See at Amazon

Eero Pro mesh WiFi router $70 $160 Save $90 with Prime See at Amazon

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

The best Prime Day Ring deals

Ring Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 with Prime See everything that's happening on your front porch and around your home with this blazing-smart video doorbell. It streams content at 1080p resolution, lets you chat with visitors, and so much more. Save $45 with Prime $55 at Amazon

Home security has never been more affordable, especially with the wild savings we're seeing on Ring products right now. You can snag a Ring Video Doorbell for just $55 (that's 45% off), and pick up a Ring Stick Up Cam for another $60.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 with Prime See at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam $60 $100 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus $120 $170 Save $50 See at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $120 $200 Save $80 with Prime See at Amazon

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit $198 $330 Save $132 See at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Blink deals

Blink Blink Mini $18 $35 Save $17 This bite-sized security camera has 1080p resolution, night vision, motion detection, and so many more awesome features — and all for just $18. $18 at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Blink Floodlight camera $75 $140 Save $65 See at Amazon

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) $80 $180 Save $100 See at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Amazon smart home deals

Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 At just $13, this smart plug is the easiest way to add a bit more control to your home without buying all-new smart devices. $13 at Amazon

Smart home products can make our lives easier, and there's no better way to spruce up your home than to add some intelligence to otherwise old-school appliances. This smart plug lets you turn things on and off with just a voice command or a tap of your phone, but there are lots of other smart home products to consider, too.

Echo Glow $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser $28 $35 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fire TV Blaster $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $47 $70 Save $23 See at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat $56 $80 Save $24 See at Amazon

