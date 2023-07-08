Best early Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon devices: Save up to 75% on Fire TVs and more
Fire TV Stick 4K$23$50Save $27 with Prime
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)$60$130Save $70
Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6" smart display with Alexa and Fire TV built in$182$280Save $98
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock$30$60Save $30 with Prime
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet$55$100Save $45
Amazon Eero mesh WiFi router$45$70Save $25
Ring Video Doorbell$55$100Save $45 with Prime
The best early Prime Day Fire TV deals
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
More than just a high-resolution TV, this entry in the Omni lineup has a host of other appealing features, like built-in Alexa and even two-way video calling (with the right accessory).
Fire TVs are excellent options for a number of reasons, but the most obvious is because they have Alexa baked right in to their interface. And the one above is a whopping 75% off its usual price — that's a savings of $300. Can you say wow? These other options are available, too:
Want a way to smarten up your existing entertainment center without buying a new TV? Try a Fire TV Stick. These nifty little devices plug into an HDMI port on your TV and give you access to all the Fire TV features you could ask for, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. Cool, right?
Fire TV Stick 4K
This powerful streaming stick provides crystal-clear 4K resolution and all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips.
The Fire TV Stick 4K is the best all-around option. It's affordable, gives you 4K resolution and is lightning fast when navigating the menu. If that's not quite what you're looking for, check these out:
The best early Prime Day Echo deals
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
The Echo Show 8 is a perfect companion device in the bedroom or the kitchen. Browse recipes, get a news brief or just listen to music — it can do it all.
If you have an Alexa-focused smart home setup, then the Echo is likely the centerpiece of it all. The Echo Show display is such an easy way to see the status of all your smart home devices at once, while simultaneously giving you access to streaming services, music, even audiobooks. Use it to flip through recipes while you cook. And if you really want to jazz up dinner, ask Alexa to suggest a recipe (my wife loves that I like to explore cuisines, so thanks Alexa. You've won me big-time husband points.)
Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6" smart display with Alexa and Fire TV built in$182$280Save $98
Of course, smart displays aren't the only options. If you want a smart device in your bedroom that doesn't have a screen, try the Echo Dot. The 5th generation model is at the lowest price it has ever been, and it's absolutely chock-full of features.
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock
The Echo Dot 5th Gen with a clock does more than tell the time — it can show song titles, the current weather and much more.
The Echo Dot with Clock gives major bang for the buck. Only $7 more than the base model, it's worth it alone for seeing the time at a glance — plus, it automatically dims in the evening. You don't have to worry about being woken up by startlingly bright numbers.
The best early Prime Day Fire Tablet deals
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
An entertainment beast, this speedy tablet comes with 13 hours of battery life, 2GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.
Comparing the Fire HD 8 tablet to a Kindle is a bit like comparing a commuter sedan with a sports car — they'll both get you from point A to point B, but one does it in style. The Fire HD 8 tablet works as a Kindle if you want to read, but you can also browse the web, stream Netflix, and a whole lot more. Oh, and did we mention it's down to just $55 instead of $100? There are bundles to check out, too.
The best early Prime Day Eero deals
Amazon Eero mesh WiFi router
Say goodbye to bad connections and sluggish downloads for good.
Amazon really does have their fingers in all the pies. If you have spotty Wi-Fi throughout your home, a new router might be in order — and the Eero mesh router is an ideal choice. At just $45 during this Prime Day sale, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on. You can even pair this with an Echo Dot of the fourth generation or later, and the Dot will serve as a Wi-Fi relay.
The best early Prime Day Ring deals
Ring Video Doorbell
See everything that's happening on your front porch and around your home with this blazing-smart video doorbell. It streams content at 1080p resolution, lets you chat with visitors, and so much more.
Home security has never been more affordable, especially with the wild savings we're seeing on Ring products right now. You can snag a Ring Video Doorbell for just $55 (that's 45% off), and pick up a Ring Stick Up Cam for another $60.
