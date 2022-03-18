Got 'tech neck'? This top-rated massage gun brings instant relief — and it's $40 off at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Body aches are terrible; let this gun blast the pain away. (Photo: Amazon)

"Life is pain" says arguably the most oft-quoted Buddhist maxims. And, yeah, we get it, spiritually speaking. But when it comes to the physical realm, there's no reason to be spending your days in a constant battle against bodily aches. Whether you're a fitness junkie, an on-the-go parent or you suffer from all-too-common "tech neck," the pain you carry inside your body can be difficult to live with. So don't. A massage gun is the answer.

The Toloco massage gun is a silent powerhouse that delivers 20 speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain, working to relax stiff muscles while soothing the surrounding tissue. Amazon has it on sale right now for $70 (down from $100) — but just for today!

$80 $120 at Amazon

One handy massager

Weighing in at just over two pounds, this gadget will feel comfy in your grip and allow for extended massage sessions without creating another pain in your arm. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment. The high-def LCD touchscreen shows everything from speed settings to remaining battery life.

Choose from 15 different massage heads —and you can store them all in a handy carrying case. (Photo: Amazon)

$80 $120 at Amazon

She kneads this

Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, the Toloco massage gun enhances blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension, relax muscles and combat general body fatigue.

Functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. While it may be small, it certainly packs a punch with 15 customized massage heads, 20 speeds and a six-hour battery life.

Shoppers love it

Take it from this five-star reviewer: "I purchased this massager to help with some exercise-induced muscle pain I was experiencing. It has made a world of difference for me and my daily regimen. It's like having a personal masseuse to resolve those after-workout aches and pains."

Story continues

This deal won't last, so get clicking and treat yourself to the gift of pain management.

$80 $120 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.