Got 'tech neck'? This top-rated massage gun brings instant relief — and it's $40 off at Amazon, today only
"Life is pain" says arguably the most oft-quoted Buddhist maxims. And, yeah, we get it, spiritually speaking. But when it comes to the physical realm, there's no reason to be spending your days in a constant battle against bodily aches. Whether you're a fitness junkie, an on-the-go parent or you suffer from all-too-common "tech neck," the pain you carry inside your body can be difficult to live with. So don't. A massage gun is the answer.
The Toloco massage gun is a silent powerhouse that delivers 20 speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain, working to relax stiff muscles while soothing the surrounding tissue. Amazon has it on sale right now for $70 (down from $100) — but just for today!
One handy massager
Weighing in at just over two pounds, this gadget will feel comfy in your grip and allow for extended massage sessions without creating another pain in your arm. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment. The high-def LCD touchscreen shows everything from speed settings to remaining battery life.
She kneads this
Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, the Toloco massage gun enhances blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension, relax muscles and combat general body fatigue.
Functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. While it may be small, it certainly packs a punch with 15 customized massage heads, 20 speeds and a six-hour battery life.
Shoppers love it
Take it from this five-star reviewer: "I purchased this massager to help with some exercise-induced muscle pain I was experiencing. It has made a world of difference for me and my daily regimen. It's like having a personal masseuse to resolve those after-workout aches and pains."
This deal won't last, so get clicking and treat yourself to the gift of pain management.
