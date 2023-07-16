Amazon's 60+ best post–Prime Day deals to shop this weekend

It may be after Prime Day, but the deals are still primo on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Oh Prime Day, we hardly knew thee ... whoa, hang on! Prime Day might be behind us now, but there are still tons of deals to snap up. No Shakespearean laments required! There are so many discounts going strong on big-name brands — Apple, Lenovo, Crocs and many, many more, including Amazon itself. Whether you're still looking for the perfect TV, a home-essential upgrade or a new kitchen gadget, we've collected the best deals still around so you can score Prime Day prices, even if you missed the boat.

The best Amazon weekend sales right now

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop $163 $250 Save $87 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $340 $520 Save $180 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $180 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $70 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $60 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $20 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $26 $50 Save $24 See at Amazon

70% off or more

Only the red version is on sale but, really, what's cooler than that? (Photo: Amazon)

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save nearly $500 (yes, you read that correctly) on this cordless vacuum cleaner. This versatile vac comes equipped with a powerful brushless motor, reaching up to 80,000 RPM, vanquishing hidden dirt, dust and debris from your home. Its flexible cleaning head has a vertical rotation range of 90 degrees and a horizontal range of 160 degrees to tackle every nook and cranny. The vacuum comes with several attachments, including a soft brush and long crevice tool, which are suitable for multiple types of flooring, furniture and fabrics. It has a runtime of up to 30 minutes and a large-capacity 800ml dustbin. Customers are loving it: "Love this vacuum cleaner! I’ve bought two, one for the upper floors, and one for the lower floors (we have a four-story home)," said one reviewer. "Great suction, and it’s one of the best vacuums I’ve ever had. Will buy another for our beach house. I love that it’s cordless as well. Great price too, and much less expensive than the Dyson vacuum cleaners. Would highly recommend."

$130 with coupon $600 at Amazon

Innza IPL Hair Removal $60 $200 Save $140 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $150 $350 Save $200 See at Amazon

50% off or more

These headphones are about to become your BBFLs: Best "Buds for Life." (Photo: Amazon)

Aside from their bonkers price (67% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of this Ziuty earbuds' case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart!

But that's not their only innovative feature: These earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

$20 $60 at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $279 $700 Save $421 See at Amazon

Lysmoski IPL Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System $80 $200 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Listen like a Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

Listen to your faves in a whole new way! These second-generation AirPods Pros are slightly better at noise cancellation than the first iteration. Their case also has an increased battery life (up to 30 hours), with the buds themselves boasting up to six hours of listening time. But the best part just might be the U1 chip feature, which basically works like an Apple AirTag and helps her find her AirPods if they're lost. Reviewers also say this model provides better sound quality and noise cancellation when making phone calls.

"The sound quality is excellent, with clear and balanced audio across all frequency ranges. The noise-cancellation feature is highly effective, blocking out background noise and allowing you to focus on your music or phone calls. ... Overall, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds are a great investment for anyone looking for high-quality, convenient and versatile earbuds," shared one satisfied audiophile. These babes are still on sale from Prime Day, so snap 'em up ASAP before they go back to full price.

$199 $249 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $149 $169 Save $20 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $60 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry True Wireless Earbuds $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

Whether you're in back-to-school, hard-at-work or no-count-slacker mode, this IdeaPad will do you right. (Photo: Amazon)

No need to fiddle around with setting up this do-it-all Chromebook — it's ready to go right out of the box. All you need to do is sign in to your Google account! It's slim, lightweight and easy to tote around the house or on vacation. It has 10 hours of battery life, so it won't turn off on you in the middle of your Netflix binge. A heavy-duty laptop for under $200? Score!

$163 $250 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $279 $700 Save $421 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $75 $130 Save $55 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Touchscreen Chromebook $300 $500 Save $200 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Keep your car feeling like a home away from home. (Photo: Amazon)

Keep your summer road trips as fresh and clean as possible with ThisWorx's perfect (and perfectly portable) car vac! Compared to keeping your home tidy, your car's interior can sometimes seem like an afterthought. Thanks to the fab price of this portable vacuum, it’s never been easier — or more affordable — to make sure your vehicle stays clean, too. Be sure to input our exclusive code 30VACSFORALL at checkout for the maximum discount — we don't think we've ever seen this item for such a low price!

One customer said: "I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum. ... It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard-to-reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"

$22 + code 30VACSFORALL $33 at Amazon

Aqua Leisure Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock & Pool Float $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Roku Express (New) HD Streaming Device $29 See at Amazon

Best TVs deals

Burn it down with the perfect Fire TV setup. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're looking to combine great picture quality with the streaming ease of Amazon Fire, now's your chance! We suggest checking out the Amazon Fire 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, down to just $340 (was $520) at the mega-retailer. The Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus audio, access to more than 1,000,000 movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room in one sleek package.

The built-in microphone lets you say things like, “Alexa, play something on Netflix” so you can discover a new film or show selected just for you. You can also ask to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders and more — even when the TV is off.

$340 $520 at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $350 $400 Save $50 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $230 $350 Save $120 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

Planning a climbing expedition to McKinley, Rainer or Whitney this summer? Get this Mount first. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be difficult if you're also trying to follow your phone's GPS. This car phone mount, now just $13 with the on-page coupon, is the perfect solution. It easily holds your cell in view for quick reference so you don't have to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving residue.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work, either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"

$10 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $12 $27 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Best vacuums deals

If nothing else, it's kinda cute — in a weird way. (Photo: Amazon)

This top-rated Roomba is extra-slim at 3.6 inches and quieter than an upright vac. And that low profile allows it to get all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without having to wait for you to move around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs. You can even set a schedule for your Roomba to clean when you’re not around, or just ask Alexa or Google to do it. And, of course, it empties itself — a huge perk for when you're out and about, or just can't be bothered to babysit your vacuum.

Plenty of Amazon shoppers swear by this vac: "We've got two dogs and this keeps up easily," said a five-star fan. "Easy to set up and app makes it seamless."

$400 $600 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $22 $40 Save $18 with code Copied! Code: 30VACSFORALL Copied! Code: 30VACSFORALL See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $160 $200 Save $40 See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $91 $250 Save $159 with code and coupon Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $180 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $430 Save $310 with coupon See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Because those hot-off-the-grill steaks, ribs and chicken parts ain't gonna cut themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for Kitchen $21 $25 Save $4 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $80 $185 Save $105 See at Amazon

MicoYang Silicone Dish Drying Mat $13 $23 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best home deals

Sail away on a sea of sweet, sweet memory foam. (Photo: Amazon)

If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.

More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

$30 $60 at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $30 $42 Save $12 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows $25 $36 Save $11 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $29 $40 Save $11 with code Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Juicy Citrus & Sea Salt Scented 22 oz. Candle $21 $31 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

Listen, don't think about what it's made of. Nope, see — you're thinking about it! Don't think about it. (Photo: Amazon)

Believe it or not, snail slime seems to have become the superstar ingredient in beauty products right now. Last month we told you about the TikTok-famous snail serum, and we are happy to report that the company behind that also has a popular moisturizer: CosRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream, and right now, you can get it on sale for just $12. Enriched with 92% of snail mucin, this cream promises to hydrate, plump and improve your complexion.

"Redness gone in 12 hours," shared one rosacea sufferer. "I have tried multiple lotions/creams for rosacea and this is the first one to work. Put it on at night and the next day my skin looked normal. Just ordered my third tub, still working really well. Rosacea is gone."

$12 $25 at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer $9 $11 Save $2 See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

Total comfort, but make it fashion. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water-resistant too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declared one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.

from $25.50 $50 at Amazon

Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra $22 $42 Save $20 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants $13 $24 Save $11 See at Amazon

Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandals $30 $33 Save $2 See at Amazon

Skechers Womens Go Joy 15601 Walking Shoe $70 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.