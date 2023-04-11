The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save up to 50%

There are so many savings to enjoy! (Photo: Amazon)

It's a long way until the weekend, but there are lots of impressive deals going on today to pep up your week. Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. You can score the fan-favorite Royal Gourmet grill for 50% off. Or how about the bestselling Aquasonic toothbrush for $31 off? Maybe the popular Crocs Swiftwater sandals for under $30? There's a lot to explore. Read on for a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains.

Love that unique flavor you get from a charcoal grill? This Royal Gourmet grill can give your food just that — for $120! The grill offers a roomy 393 square inches of cooking space, which is plenty of area to cook up several burgers at once. Prep tables on both sides give you room to work, while two side dampers allow you to control airflow. A pull-out drawer catches ashes, making for simple clean-up.

Shared one happy customer: "It feels sturdy enough to last few years of some hard core grilling. I love the charcoal pan adjustment system for heat control and cooking flexibility...Wow, it makes huge difference. Additionally, I like the idea of having front door with easy access for stoking coals or adding charcoals during cooking. This grill is perfect for me."

Amazon Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandals $29 $35 Save $6 These super comfortable sandals can take you from the beach to the pool and beyond. $29 at Amazon

Crocs' massively popular Swiftwater sandals are designed to be worn around water, making them perfect for the beach and pool. They're lightweight and sporty, but still offer that comfortable support you expect from a pair of Crocs. Choose from a huge range of colors.

"Comfy, simple and stylish," said a five-star fan. "They are comfy, dressy enough to wear for a picnic or dinner out. Lightweight for backpacking, and simple enough to wear as shower shoes. I love these because they don’t rub in between my toes, but have enough straps to stay on my feet."

Amazon Aopvui IPL Hair Remover $64 $160 Save $96 with 5% coupon This hair-removal device uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth to create permanent depilation. Save $96 with 5% coupon $64 at Amazon

Get ready for smoother skin at a sweet discount with this intense pulse light (IPL) laser hair-removal device. This technology takes out unwanted hair permanently. You can use it on spots like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits. More than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

"This product is AMAZING," reported one of them. "I have used the device for about four weeks now on my legs and armpits. My legs have barely any hair growing back now, and the hair that is growing is much thinner now and barely visible!"

Aquasonic Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $29 $60 Save $31 with code Choose from four modes to buzz your teeth clean, and enjoy the help of a smart timer that signals when it's time to change quadrants. Save $31 with code Copied! Code: AQUASONIC15 $29 at Amazon

The bestselling Aquasonic toothbrush gives you plenty of teeth-cleaning options. Flip through four modes to find the right level of cleaning for you, and enjoy the help of a smart timer that signals when it's time to change quadrants. A 40,000-vibrations-per-minute electric motor scrubs off plaque and other buildup with ease. It boasts a wireless charger and eight brush heads.

"If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks," said a five-star fan. "My teeth are much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush."

This screwdriver-drill combo might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The 1/2-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a pesky screw, either. On top of all of this, it charges quickly thanks to the included battery charger, and it's lightweight enough that anyone can use it.

"When my partner and I moved into our first place, there were three things I made sure to buy that my parents never had around the house. Batteries in abundance, light bulbs, and a power drill," one reviewer said. "It is the one purchase we made once we moved in, and we have used it at every turn with the perfect quality, carrying bag, and bright light. Not super loud, lots of different drill bits, as well as a battery that I have not charged once in my sporadic year of using it."

